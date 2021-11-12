Poisonous sharks live in the Thames

According to an official report, hundreds of species of aquatic animals live in the British river

In 1957, the river that crosses the British capital, the Thames in London, was announced by experts at the time as ‘biologically dead’, meaning that there were no longer any natural species of animals or plants living in its waters.

However, several environmental efforts have caused this sentence to be completely transformed. This year, 2021, the Thames serves as home to more than 100 different species of aquatic animals and 92 of birds, including sharks and even seals.

Among the animals living in the waters of the river, which is mostly urban, are the squalus sharks (or spurdogs in English), deep-sea and venomous animals, with thorns in front of their dorsal fins that can cause discomfort to swelling in humans.

These sharks generally live in much deeper water, but with the new thriving habitat of the Thames, it’s possible they’ve come up to feed. The information is from the British online newspaper The Independent.

Seals on the banks of the Thames – Photo: Reproduction / London Zoological Society

In addition, the river has marshes, a type of relief flooded by salt water that offers a safe environment for the birth of various animals, which may have attracted all kinds of species.

The latest Zoological Society of London (ZSL) report, released this year, 2021, also claims that the new life of these rivers, especially the Thames, can serve as a way to combat global warming and its dangers.