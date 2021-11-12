Poll A Fazenda 13 points out indecision between Day and Sthe in voting; see partial · TV news

O partial poll result de A Fazenda 13 points out that Tiago Piquilo is less likely to come out of confinement this Thursday (11). The countryman appears with 54.29% of the choices to stay. Dayane Mello and Sthefane Matos are in a fiercer fight for the public’s preference in voting.

Participate in the vote -> Who stays in The Farm 13: Dayane, Sthefane and Tiago? vote for the poll

By the part of the questionnaire of the TV news, former Big Brother Italy is the one with the least support. She has 18.20% of the choices. Tiktoker, on the other hand, has a 27.52% approval rating from survey participants. More than 82 thousand votes were registered until the publication of this text.

At UOL poll , which has more than 35 thousand participations, the situation is similar: Tiago is also a leader, with 43.90% of the votes; Sthefane has 33.32%, while Dayane comes with 22.78%.

On social networks, fans of the model who lived in Italy allege that her fans do not participate in questionnaires on websites and are dedicated only to R7. They are betting that Day will be able to surpass the digital influencer.

Polls only indicate a trend on the part of the audience. The result of voting in polls has no scientific value or influence on the Record’s official website.

The Farm’s Vote 13

The Farmer’s Test was won by Gui Araujo on Wednesday (10). Tiago Piquilo did not participate in the activity because he had been vetoed by the ex-On Vacation with his Ex the night before. After the activity, the three roceiros asked the audience for votes. Watch below:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#58 – Five Reality Shows to Watch Instead of The Farm 13” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos