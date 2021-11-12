Pope Francis to the poor in Assisi: “Shared hope and resistance”

“It is time for the poor to be given the floor again, because for too long their requests were not heeded”. Francis’ words to the poor in Assisi this Friday, November 12, reminding them to keep hope and resistance and that these must be shared

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

On the occasion of the prayer and witness meeting of the fifth edition of the World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis went to Assisi this Friday, November 12th. After listening to the testimonies of some present and the special moment of prayer, the Pope addressed a few words to those present.

Francis began by thanking everyone for their presence in Assisi and recalling that the city of Assisi “has imprinted the face of St. Francis” who received the call to live the Gospel literally. And he said that although his holiness somehow frightens us because it seems impossible to imitate him, we must remember certain moments in his life that are worth more than the sermons. And he spoke of the small sacrifices the “fioretti” the Saint made, which were gathered to show the beauty of his vocation: “we are attracted by this simplicity of heart and life: it is the very attraction of Christ, of the Gospel”. The Pope recalled one of these passages when Francis, living in extreme poverty, managed to get something to eat even though it was little, he always considered it “a treasure of which he did not feel worthy” and said:

“It is precisely this that I consider a great treasure, because there is nothing, but what we have was given to us by Providence (…) This is the teaching that St. Francis gives us: knowing how to be content with what little we have and share it with others”

Church men and women living stones



Recalling that the meeting was taking place in Portiúncula, one of the small churches that St. Francis thought of restoring, the Pope said: “He would never have thought that the Lord would ask him to give his life to renew not the church made of stones, but that of people, of men and women who are the living stones of the Church. And if we are here today, it is precisely to learn from what St. Francis did”.

spiritual marginalization

St. Francis “spent a lot of time in this little church to pray”, continued the Pope, “he retired here in silence and listened to the Lord, what God wanted of him. We too came here for this: we want to ask the Lord to hear our cry and come to our aid. Let us not forget that the first marginalization that the poor suffer from is spiritual”. The Pope recalled and thanked all those who help the poor, and said that he is very happy when “people stop to talk and sometimes pray with them”.

Then he spoke of the welcome.

“To welcome means to open the door, the door of the house and the door of the heart, and allow those who knock at the door to enter. And that they can feel at ease, without fear. Where there is a true sense of brotherhood, there is also a sincere experience of acceptance”

Weakness can become a force that improves the world

At this point in the speech the Pope spoke about the meeting.

“Meeting is the first thing, that is, meeting each other with an open heart and an outstretched hand. We know that each of us needs the other, and even weakness, if experienced together, can become a force that improves the world.”

The Pontiff then addressed the issue of those who say that those responsible for poverty are the poor…. in addition to the “hypocrisy of those who want to enrich themselves beyond measure, the blame is placed on the shoulders of the weakest”. And to contrast the Pope said vehemently:

“It is time for the word to be restored to the poor, because for too long their requests were not heard. It is time for them to open their eyes to see the state of inequality in which so many families live. It’s time to roll up your sleeves to restore dignity through job creation. It is time to be again scandalized by the reality of hungry children, enslaved, taken from the waters when they are shipwrecked, innocent victims of all types of violence. It is time for violence against women to cease and for women to be respected and not treated as merchandise. It is time to break the circle of indifference to rediscover the beauty of encounter and dialogue”.

courage and sincerity

The Pope then commented on the testimonies of poor people, thanking them for their courage and sincerity. “Courage, because they wanted to share it with all of us, even if they are part of their personal life; sincerity, because they showed themselves as they are and opened their hearts with the desire to be understood”.

hope and endurance

“I sensed a great sense of hope. The marginalization, the suffering of illness and loneliness, the lack of many necessary means did not prevent them from looking with eyes full of gratitude at the little things that enabled them to resist”

Finally the Pope spoke about resist beyond hope: “This is the second impression I perceived and which derives from hope. What does it mean to resist? Have the strength to continue despite everything. Resisting is not a passive action, on the contrary, it requires courage to take a new path, knowing that it will bear fruit”.

In conclusion, he said: “Let us ask the Lord to help us always to find serenity and joy. Here at Porciúncula, Saint Francis teaches us the joy that comes from looking at those close to us as a traveling companion who understands and supports us, just as we are for him or her”.