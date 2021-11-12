Portugal draws with Ireland; see how it went

Ireland and Portugal drew 0-0 today at the Aviva stadium in Dublin. The match valid for the penultimate round of the 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers was marked by an uninspired night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled to break through the defensive sector of the hosts.

The shirt 7 from Portugal had an atypical night. Used to making expressive matches and helping with offensive construction, Cristiano found it difficult to impose his style of play, which directly influenced the scoreboard. Besides him, Bruno Fernandes also had a low performance.

With the result, Portugal reaches 17 points and assumes the leadership of group A. Even so, Fernando Santos’ team will have to compete for the first place with Serbia, second place with the same number of points. Ireland is in fourth place with six points.

The match between Portugal and Serbia will be this Sunday (14). Ireland, on the other hand, will finalize their participation in the tournament against Luxembourg, on the same day. Both games will be at 4:45 pm (GMT).

Strong start of Portugal

The first 15 minutes were of total predominance of Portugal. As much as Fernando Santos’s team had good arrivals, they couldn’t hit the time of submissions. Cristiano Ronaldo and André Silva took danger to Bazunu’s goal.

House owners answer

From 25 minutes onwards, Ireland started to come out more for the game and made the match even more intense. Taking advantage of the fans’ support, the hosts made the defensive sector of Portugal activate the alert to prevent Stephen Kenny’s team from opening the scoreboard.

warm second half

While everyone expected a second stage a little more electrifying, the first 25 minutes of the game were far from that expectation. The match continued to be truncated in midfield and both teams maintained their difficulties in attacking and finishing.

One of the main arrivals was Cristiano Ronaldo, who received a beautiful cross from André Silva and headed into the Irish archer’s corner, but the ball went out.

Pepe to the street!

With less than 10 minutes to go, defender Pepe was sent off after taking the second yellow card. The defender lost the ball to Robinson and left his arm in the opposing athlete’s face. Soon after the red card, Fernando Santos sacrificed Rafael Leão and put José Fonte to make up for the defensive absence.