Portugal prohibits boss from talking to employee after work

The Parliament of Portugal approved, last Friday (5), new laws that regulate remote work. One of the highlights is that companies cannot contact employees after work hours. “It is an important step. The pandemic has shown that we have to have limits,” said the minister of Labor and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho.

Employers are also required to pay an extra to workers to offset electricity and internet costs incurred in the home office. Employers could face penalties for not complying with the new rules. The changes, however, are not valid for companies with fewer than ten employees.

The new rules are a response to the rise in teleworking as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, said the Socialist Party of Portugal, and also benefit parents of young children: they now have the right to work from home, without having to make arrangements in advance with the employer, until the child turns eight.

At least every two months, the team must meet with their superiors to avoid isolation.

“We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live, we want to attract them to Portugal”, said the minister during the Web Summit.