Portuguese create vaccine against Covid in yogurt or juice – News

Forget about injections or nasal sprays to get vaccinated against the Covid-19. Scientists at the IPP (Polytechnic Institute of Porto), in Portugal, are developing an immunizing agent that can be ingested in liquid yogurt or fruit juice.

The edible vaccine will be made from fruit plants and probiotics (foods with live microorganisms, which are good for health) genetically modified. According to Rúben Fernandes, a biologist at the IPP Medical and Industrial Biotechnology Laboratory and responsible for the project, the differential of this vaccine in relation to conventional immunizing agents is that it will stimulate immunity, not the neutralization of the virus.

“Both vaccines are preventive products, but in this case the vaccine, I will say, conventional neutralizes an infection and the edible vaccine has the property of potentializing common vaccines”, he told the Lusa News Agency.

The idea arose at the beginning of the pandemic, but in the last six months the project started to gain more strength. Scientists are in the in vitro testing phase (in the laboratories) and the next step is to start clinical trials on animals, which will be rats, fish and a species of earthworm.

For the time being, the study continues only with the modification of probiotics, so that the vaccine can be made available more quickly. The biologist stated that the expectation is that it will become a reality between six months and a year. “Probiotics are bacteria that can be quickly transformed. Making the vaccine with the fruit would take longer because the plants would need to grow and bear fruit to be used by industry and transformed into juice,” he explained.

The project is being financed by Fernandes, but he recognizes that in the final phase he will have to join the food industry so that the immunizing agent reaches the consumer and is produced on a large scale.

The goal is to produce a vaccine that can be offered to the population at a lower price and in a sustainable way. The project aims to produce protection against Covid-19, but the researcher believes that the discovery could also be effective against other infectious diseases.