Portuguese newspaper highlights Portuguese children who ‘only speak Brazilian’ – International

An article published by the Portuguese newspaper News Diary, one of the most traditional printed vehicles of Portugal, on Wednesday, the 10th, caught the attention of the Brazilian public by stating that there are Portuguese children who “only speak Brazilian”. The reason pointed out by the publication would be the influence of youtubers from Brazil, the most watched by the Portuguese “kids”, who would be changing the way children talk.

“They say grass instead of grass, a bus is a bus, candy is candy, stripes are stripes and milk is in the fridge instead of in the fridge. Educators notice this especially after confinement – due to many hours of exposure to made contents by Brazilian YouTubers. The opinions of parents, teachers and specialists are divided between concern and those who put it into perspective, as they consider it to be a phase, as happened with soap operas”, says the Portuguese newspaper.

The topic has become one of the most talked about issues on social media in Brazil. Users split between those who joked about the matter, pointing to the Brazilian influence reported as a kind of “reverse colonialism” and making comparisons between terms used in Brazil and Portugal, while other users – both Brazilian and Portuguese – questioned the xenophobic content of the publication, when referring to the Portuguese spoken in Brazil as “Brazilian”, despite the language being only one.

Another character mentioned in the article and echoed by the networks was the Brazilian youtuber Luccas Neto, presented by News Diary as one of the most watched in Portugal. Some users wrote that the carioca content producer would be avenging Portuguese colonization in America.

