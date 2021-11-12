Potentially dangerous asteroid approaches Earth in December

Matheus Manente 9 hours ago 4 min

A potentially dangerous asteroid will approach Earth in December. Check out the first image that NASA obtained of the object in space (illustrative image)

We are surrounded by dangers in the universe. One of the most frightening and deadly is the millions of asteroids that circulate around the solar system. As it is very difficult to map and track them, there is always a risk that, at this very moment, an asteroid is traveling towards our planet.

But what are asteroids? they are about rocky objects located in space, fragmented remains of other objects, or bodies that, during the emergence of the solar system, did not grow enough to become planets.

It is estimated that there are at least 150 million asteroids Bigger than 100 meters, with the potential to wreak havoc on our planet.

Of these known asteroids, it is estimated that 4700 are potentially dangerous – classification given to objects that can make risky passages around the Earth, taking into account both their distance and magnitude.

What is the potentially dangerous asteroid closest to us?

In day December 17, 2021, the asteroid (163899) 2003 SD220 reach extremely close of our planet. Observatories and telescopes are already tracking the object through space, and NASA has just released its first image. Check out:

This image comes from a single 300-second exposure, taken remotely with the “Elena” robotic unit, part of the Virtual Telescope Project (NASA).

At the time the image was taken, this immense space rock was about to 21 million kilometers from Earth, slowly approaching us. Discovered on September 29, 2003, the asteroid has a diameter of 800 meters and potential to cause a catastrophe if it hits our planet.

At the closest point, your distance will be only 5.4 million kilometers. This is the equivalent of 14 times the distance from the Moon – it may seem like a lot, but in astronomical terms it’s a tiny distance.

Still, for our happiness, the general consensus is that we don’t need to worry about anything. The asteroid’s route is safe and there is no risk of impact with our planet. Better yet, its proximity will yield good observations and perhaps even help scientists to study and understand your characteristics.

The image above was obtained through the initiative called The Virtual Telescope, which has robotic telescopes accessible remotely, whether for research purposes or not. This means that so much scientists how much curious they can access them and observe things that no one else has observed before.

With so many observation programs and telescopes opening, it will be harder an asteroid passes unnoticed through the night sky. The safety of our planet thanks.