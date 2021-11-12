Pre and IPCA+ bonds at Tesouro Direto jump in November and reduce recent losses | Direct Treasure

The same volatility that made the rates of Direct Treasure reach historic high marks last month — and falling prices —, provided the opposite movement in November so far for long-term government bonds. In the first 11 days of the month, the prices of Prefixed Treasury and IPCA+ Treasury papers maturing between 2030 and 2045 registered a strong appreciation in the last days , partially offsetting the losses of recent months.

Considering the eight available bonds, between fixed-rate and inflation-linked, five Treasury Direct bonds had increased prices. Among them, the title IPCA+ Treasury (which pays a fixed rate, plus inflation for the period) maturing in 2045, which appreciated by 4.74% in the period, the highest in the month so far. The role of the Prefix Treasure maturing in 2031 shows a 3.71% appreciation in just 11 trading days in November.

It is worth remembering that both in fixed-rate Treasury bonds and in those indexed to the IPCA, the higher the rate, the lower the price. When rates rise, as happened in October, despite being good news for those who are going to invest (since it ensures greater profitability if you keep the investment until maturity), the market value of the papers decreases, which implies a temporary loss for who owns the bonds in the portfolio. As they fall, now this early November, prices rise.

This upward and downward movement in rates and prices is due to the variation in the country’s perception of fiscal risk, which directly affects the rates and prices of Treasury Direct bonds, and also due to what is expected from the Central Bank’s monetary policy. When market agents see a greater chance of lack of control in public accounts or also of inflation, paper rates soar and prices devalue. At times when fear diminishes, and there is more confidence in fiscal responsibility and inflation control by the Central Bank, the movement takes place in the opposite direction.

As in the stock and exchange market, there are also moments of exaggeration of optimism and pessimism, followed by correction adjustments, as seems to be the case now in November. Just to cite the example of the IPCA+ bond maturing in 2045, the embedded real interest rate jumped from 4.9% at the end of September to more than 5.5% at the turn of the month, and has now settled at 5.2% .

Appreciation of government bonds Titles Due date earn in the month Prefix Treasure 7/1/2024 1.63% Prefix Treasure 01/01/2026 2.61% Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2031 3.71% IPCA+ Treasury 8/15/2026 2.50% IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2035 4.16% IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2045 4.74% IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 8/15/2030 3.20% IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 8/15/2040 4.68%

But what does this practically mean for your money?

Basically, whoever invested in these bonds at the beginning of the month is making money. But it is worth noting that the rate and price relationship at Tesouro Direto is a two-way street.

“The great certainty is uncertainty. Because the scenarios are changing drastically. The interest was 2%, going to 7.75%, and we are already talking about an 11% interest. That’s why we talk a lot about the concept of diversification, of not putting all our eggs in the same basket”, guides the educational manager at Investments program, Gilvan Bueno. the analyst remembers the 2022 elections, which are expected to intensify market volatility, because, according to him, as candidates advance or lose strength, the markets will place the movements in the price of assets.

So, is it a good time to invest in Treasury Direct for the long term?

Bueno has reservations. For him, speculating on Prefixed Treasury is ideal in a scenario of falling interest rates, with pessimistic dollar, exchange and stock exchange. “So in these moments of great dispersion and distance from the real, with inflation eventually above 11% of the Focus Bulletin, then yes, these long-lasting papers gain attractiveness.”

Remember that, if you redeem the bond before maturity, the return will depend on the economic scenario and the moment in which you invested. That is, it does not mean that you have the same profitability if you already invest in one of these bonds, nor are there any guarantees that this appreciation will be repeated for those who buy the bonds today.

The bonds maturing in 2035 and 2045 have the longest term among those currently available for investment in the Tesouro Direto, without considering those that pay semiannual interest. And, just because they are more exposed to volatility, are considered more risky.

That’s because it’s harder to predict how the country’s economy will be in 2035 or even further, in 2045. So, it is common for the price of this security to fluctuate large over time in the market. This volatility – called mark-to-market – also provides the possibility of speculating in search of higher gains, for investors who have a more daring profile.