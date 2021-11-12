Pre-diabetes: take that blood glucose only ‘slightly’ higher – 12/11/2021

It has just been confirmed: among us, there is a crowd of 18 million Brazilians who, if you ask them if they have diabetes, will say that the problem is not with them so that they will not think about it anymore. And, in fact, in their blood tests, glucose still has not exceeded 126 milligrams per deciliter, which would point to the diagnosis of this disease.

In them, this sugar circulates between 100 and 126 mg/dl, above the normal, yes — which would be up to 99 mg/dl —, but in the range of a limb that is called pre-diabetes.

Many of those who receive this result even breathe a sigh of relief, like a boy who spends his grade at school after a recovery test. Excuse the bad pun, sweet illusion.

Between us, in the specific case I think it’s very strange to talk about a kind of pre-disease, while this higher glucose, like soft water on the hard stone, if tolerated for years on end will also cause damage, especially in the tiny vessels of the body, being able then to lead to kidney failure or lead to a stroke (cerebrovascular accident), to give two examples that make any subject break out in a cold sweat.

But not only that. “Some studies say that one in four people with pre-diabetes today will develop type 2 diabetes for real after two or three years”, says Mark Barone, who holds a Ph.D. in human physiology from the University of São Paulo and is currently vice president – President of the IDF (from English to International Diabetes Federation). “In fact, even after that time, about 70% of these individuals will at some point have diabetes.”

If nothing is done, therefore, it will be a matter of time. And, when I mention the confirmation that 18 million Brazilians have pre-diabetes, it is because precisely today, the 12th, preliminary data for the 10th Edition of the Diabetes Atlas, which the IDF has launched since 2000 are being released.

All over the world, the publication is the great reference on the numbers of this disease, which will only be released in full on December 6th, when the federation’s congress will begin.

It was the IDF, too, that created alongside the World Health Organization World Diabetes Day, which has been held since 1991 every November 14th. This year, the date will serve to warn of a frightening leap, a 16% increase in the prevalence of this disease since the last estimate in the Atlas, which was not even made in the remote past, but in 2019. Yes, that very short period was enough for the gain another 74 million carriers.

Therefore, currently around the globe there are a total of 537 million adults living with diabetes — in Brazil alone, there are 15.7 million, practically one in ten people over 18 years of age, with a third being unaware of this diagnosis.

“What happened from there to help us understand this increase, we all know well: the pandemic, which prevented many people, who probably already had pre-diabetes, from having tests and seeking health teams”, worries the doctor Mark Barone.

prevent while giving

For the vice president of the IDF, diabetes is already in the minds and mouths of the people. “Everyone knows someone with this problem. But there are still huge myths,” he notes. In his opinion, it is because of them that people avoid facing the result of altered fasting blood glucose.

“They are very afraid because they ignore that someone who has diabetes can have a quality of life similar to that of someone else who does not have this same health condition, as long as they are treated correctly”, he says. “And also many people don’t know that more than 50% of cases of type 2 disease can be prevented with healthy habits.”

Now, I’ve always thought that almost all individuals with pre-diabetes could prevent the turn to type 2 diabetes, but Mark Barone contradicts this idea. “We need to be honest to avoid stigmatizing speech, such as that someone who had regular exams and was within the proper weight, for example — remembering that obesity is a risk factor — ended up developing type 2 diabetes because they didn’t take care of it. for your right health. Maybe it’s nothing like that,” he explains.

According to him, there are people who follow the care booklet to the letter and who, even so, become carriers of type 2 diabetes. “In all chronic diseases, there is a strong genetic component”, justifies Barone. “Thus, those who have family members with type 2 diabetes have a tendency to be caught with a problem”, he says.

But that it doesn’t even cross the mind of those who see themselves with pre-diabetes that it is, then, to throw in the towel on the floor or think that the subject is not of their interest. “With lifestyle changes and follow-up to treat problems that favor elevated blood sugar, such as overweight and sleep apnea, what can happen is a person with a genetic tendency to have the disease only at 70, 80 years old, that is, much later,” explains Mark Barone. Then, she will live less time with high blood glucose, without giving as much time for her complications to appear. This risk drops a lot.

By the way, a surprising fact from the last edition of the Atlas of the IDF is that Brazil is the third country in the world that spends the most on diabetes — that’s 42.9 billion dollars a year. It would be better if most of that mountain of money were invested primarily in prevention, to delay diabetes rather than postponing your care, especially when your fasting blood sugar “scrawls” on your blood tests.