Premier League releases calendar for next season with just a week off before the World Cup

Dates for the 2022-23 season were announced this Thursday (11) with adjustments due to the dispute in the Qatar World Cup

THE Premier League announced this Thursday (11) the calendar for the next season. The fact that the competition only stops a week before the start of world Cup from Qatar.

England’s first division season will start on the 6th of August 2022 and end on the 28th of May 2023. Regarding the Worlds, the break will be between the 14th of November and the 26th of December.

See the official Premier League communiqué below:

The dates for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been confirmed.

The season has been adjusted to accommodate the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022, which will take place in the middle of the national calendar.

The Premier League season will start on August 6, 2022.

The 16th round of games will be the last set of games played over the weekend of November 12-13, prior to the tournament call-up period starting on Monday, November 14th.

The League will resume on Boxing Day after the FIFA World Cup final, which takes place on Sunday 18 December 2022.

The final round of the campaign will be played on May 28, 2023, when all games will start simultaneously as usual.