Preserved ‘Slave Room’ is found in the ruins of Pompeii

Archaeologists have identified, in a suburb of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, a perfectly intact room that supposedly housed slaves just over 2,000 years ago. The room is located in the ruins of a village known as Civita Giuliana, located just over 700 meters from the district walls, and reveals a little more the relationships between social castes during the Ancient Age.

According to the researchers, the room of approximately 17 square meters was occupied by a small family responsible for carrying out the daily activities of their master, including the preparation and maintenance of the carriage. On site there were 3 beds made of ropes and boards, one of them for a child, in addition to a single shared potty. The room received natural light from only one source: a small window as a decorative point in the place.

In addition to having many fragments of jars, personal items and a wooden chest containing pieces of metal and cloth, apparently used as horse harnesses, the area was also surrounded by a carriage pit, indicating that the residential master of the village of Civita Giuliana it could be a merchant or someone with a lot of movement through the streets of Pompeii.

(Source: Ministero della Cultura / Reproduction)

“The most impressive thing is the cramped and precarious nature of this room, which sits between a bedroom and a warehouse,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park. “It is certainly one of the most exciting discoveries of my life as an archaeologist, even without the presence of great ‘treasures’. The real gift here is the human experience—in this case, that of the most vulnerable members of ancient society—to which this room is a unique testimony,” he said.

Excavations in Civita Giuliana

Since 2017, excavators have been working on the ruins of Civita Giuliana. Since then, a ceremonial carriage and a stable containing the remains of three harnessed horses have been identified, as well as records of 2 people in the vicinity of the slave room, who were probably master and servant who managed to escape the initial phase of the Vesuvius eruption. , but which were hit a moment later by a new explosion.

(Source: Ministero della Cultura / Reproduction)

Despite being located in a suburban region, the small village supposedly belonged to a wealthy citizen, being densely populated by complexes of settlements that responded both to production needs (farms for the production of wine and oil) and to residential or seasonal permanence needs. owner’s temporary Thus, the finding points to important documentation of social relations in Pompeii and how the productive-servile sector operated to supply material to the agricultural environment.