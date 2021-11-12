President of América-MG denies that he has hurt feelings with Vagner Mancini

Submerged in a crisis and experiencing a drama in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio needs to win as many points as it can by the end of the competition.

Facing the Herculean task of trying to keep the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul in the elite of Brazilian football next season, coach Vagner Mancini will face the difficult mission of commanding the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul in the decisive match against América-MG, his former club for up to a month behind.

In an interview given to GZH, the president of the Minas Gerais team, Alencar Silveiro, claimed not to harbor resentment against the current Grêmio coach for leaving the job with the Brazilian and denied that there is any hurt with the coach.

“No rematch. I think professionals have the right to choose where they want to go. We are grateful to him for what he did here, to Lisca and Felipe Conceição. We arrived with everyone present”, he stated.

About coach Vagner Mancini knowing the qualities and deficiencies of América-MG, Alencar Silveiro said that the most important thing is that the Minas Gerais team plays a consistent match on Saturday against Grêmio.

“To make a good match. Mancini knows America’s game, I see that Marquinhos will do his part to surprise Grêmio and we’ll get the three points at home. We have a lot of respect for Grêmio and we’re going to try to have a card up our sleeves. I’m sure our coach will bring surprises”, he pointed out.

Anyway, did you like the news?

Image: Carlos Costa / Futura Press