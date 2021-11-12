President of Caixa announces financing of solar panels – News

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, announced during President Jair Bolsonaro’s weekly live — held an hour earlier than usual on Thursday (11) — that the bank will finance the installation of solar panels in homes. According to him, 1.5 million families may benefit. The loan will have a six-month grace period and, according to Pedro Guimarães, the installation of the plates will promote savings of 95%.

“Caixa is announcing the financing of solar panels. We have, President, 6 million families that have houses and apartments and 1.5 million families can have this financing for solar panels. We will have a six-month grace period, five years to pay . This is a revolution,” stated Pedro Guimarães.

energy and inflation

According to data released on Wednesday (10) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), inflation jumped 1.25% in October, the biggest advance for the month since 2002. And electricity bills (+1.16%), along with the rise in fuels (+3 .1%) represented the greatest individual impacts of the index.

The increase in electricity is due to the maintenance of the water scarcity tariff flag, which has an additional cost of R$14.20 in the electricity bill for every 100 kilowatts consumed, the highest among all flags.

Increase in electricity bill



The Creg (Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management), formed by the Bolsonaro government to face the water crisis, announced in august which determined to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) the implementation of the “water scarcity” banner, which brought an increase of 6.78% in the average electricity tariff. The rate increased the red flag (the most expensive) by almost 50% and became effective for all consumers from September 1st to April of next year.

The government justified the increase by the high cost of energy generation by thermoelectric plants, which replace hydroelectric plants during times of drought. At the time, the Ministry of Mines and Energy claimed “that the collection made via tariff flags, at red level 2, was insufficient to meet the actual costs observed and forecast, considering the guarantee of electrical energy supply.”

The electricity bill had its first increase in June, shortly after the government announced that the country would experience in 2021 the biggest water crisis in 91 years. The Ministry of Mines and Energy also announced other readjustments within the red flag in the following months, until establishing the new flag.