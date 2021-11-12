President of Novorizontino explains Cau’s situation at Corinthians; contract goes to sea

The president of Novorizontino, the club that holds the economic rights of the center forward Cauê, spoke with the my helm to explain the player’s situation. Loaned to Corinthians until March 2022, the athlete has a purchase option of R$ 2 million for 50% of his rights, to be exercised if the Parque São Jorge club is interested in staying.

“In fact, Cauê was loaned to Corinthians, federative and economic rights are with us. He has this buying preference with Corinthians until the end of March, then they’ll do it or not“, said Genilson da Rocha Santos.

Cauê became part of the main group during the dispute of the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa Sudamericana, but gradually stopped being taken advantage of with the arrival of Sylvinho. Scorer of two goals in 2021, he played only one game at the Brazilian Nationals, against Bahia, in a 0-0 draw in the first round.

Reinstated to the Under-20, he participated in 21 matches of the team, almost always as a starter, scoring 11 goals. Today he is paired with Giovane in the category and Novorizontino has already made it clear that he would like to count on him if Timão doesn’t buy. The team has just gained access to the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals.

“No doubt. Cauê is an athlete with potential who, for sure, will be very well repatriated“, continued the president of the club in the interior, which has already negotiated another player similar to Corinthians in the recent past: the center forward Carlinhos, top scorer of Copinha in 2017.

“The club has been organizing itself step by step, structuring itself every year and always maintaining a line of work and planning above all. This has resulted in the fruits being reaped,” he concluded.

