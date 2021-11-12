President reveals if Bahia will ask for the annulment of the game against Flamengo

Credit: Disclosure – Bahia

In an interview with “ESPN Brasil”, Guilherme Belintani shot after Bahia’s defeat against Flamengo. Even when the game was 0-0, the match referee, Vinícius Gonçalves Dias, was called to the VAR to analyze a possible penalty for Rubro-Negro. Although the ball hit Conti’s chest, the move was interpreted as an irregularity, something that the president of Tricolor de Aço assessed as an intentional interference to harm the club.

LOOK AT THE PENALTY THAT WAS MARKED FOR THE FLAMENGO UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/BRyEO7REal — HULK DEPRÊ FINALIST (@DepreHulk) November 11, 2021

Despite this, Belintani indicated that Bahia will not file any request to cancel the match. In his view, the CBF does not carry out any type of act to punish referees who commit scandalous mistakes in the Brasileirão, a reason that has generated enormous irritation on the part of the board.

“It’s no use (official complaint). We have a number of representations against arbitrators. I’m sorry, but it’s no use. It’s not deafness, it’s really bad intentions. It seems to me that in the Brazilian Championship there is a direction of which club will rise and which will fall, this is very serious. Bahia manages to win in the championship, we are at the best moment and we have three scandals in the last games. Chest is not hand, this is ill will. It’s not possible that the Brazilian referees haven’t discovered this yet”, he said.

With the negative result, Bahia was unable to move away from the relegation zone, remaining in the 16th position with 36 points. In the next round, Guto Ferreira’s team will face Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão, at home.

