Producer of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition tells how the remasters were developed

rich pink is a Rockstar producer who worked on nearly every title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. He was at the forefront of the recently released remastered trilogy and tells how the process of working again on games that are between 17 and 20 years old.

Rosado argues that the original titles had a “very special flavor” and he believes the essence of the original titles needed to be kept. “When it comes to remaking them, you come to an impasse. You can try to recreate the games again and improve them, and by doing that means rewriting everything and adding new physics. Or do you recognize that these games had a very special flavor that made people fall in love […] So one of the first choices we made for these remasters was to leave them intact.

“This (the process) brings a lot of technical headaches”, comments the producer. He says that with the new rendering tool used in these versions, they were able to “much more than just adding a new light effect here and there“. “We also had plugins for the current generation of consoles, which made our lives much easier when it came to supporting those platforms,” ​​said Rosado.

According to the producer, “one of the biggest limitations of the PS2 era was the draw distance“. The amount of 3D detail on the screen was limited and when you crossed that limit, “slow downs” happened, so it was never possible to see very far into the scene because of these technical limitations. “Being able to increase the draw distance and see more of the city ​​was something we couldn’t do, but we could now remaster it. That’s how we wanted games to be on that hardware (PS2)“, says Rich Rosado.



As they are old projects, part of the reference material as character textures, beyond the compressed original audios, made the process cumbersome by not being able to find all the original assets. some of them were created from scratch. “At first, we thought of remake only the heroes’ houses: CJ’s house, Tommy’s hideout, Rosenberg’s office and so on. But it wouldn’t match the rest. These places would be pretty cool, whereas two blocks later, the buildings wouldn’t collide (in appearance),” says the producer.

in addition to rand create some textures manually, Rockstar used machine learning for upscaling of some textures. According to the producer, this redesign will ensure another 10 to 15 years of life to the games now playable in 1080p and 4K. Rosado says that redoing the geometry of some places like a bridge or a building was easier than messing with the characters.

“Claude doesn’t have a lot of details in his face, it’s complicated. You need to add three times the amount of triangles to the character, trying to put detail where there wasn’t before. Now you have a problem, as you’ve added definition to these characters that people have been used to for years,” comments the producer. “The characters were much more difficult and involved a lot of trying to make sure we were all comfortable with them “.



Rosado says that GTA 3 was the most difficult to work with. The characters were divided into different box shapes, so they all needed to be redrawn. “When we arrived at San Andreas, the last game we made for that generation, the team was already pretty fluid, they understood the hardware well. But with GTA 3, it was night and day,” he says.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is now available on all platforms.

Source: The Gamer