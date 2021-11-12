PS1-style Resident Evil 4 demake gains playable version

resident Evil 4 was an unforgettable milestone for the series’ gameplay and is considered by many to be the best in the franchise. That’s why fans of the game decided to imagine how it would look in the same style as the first. resident Evil of all, on PS1. And this “demake” can now be played on your PC.

The project is made by the Rustic Games BR team — that’s right, by Brazilians. The game is in its first playable version, which means it’s not ready. In addition to not being the complete campaign, the title is “buggy”, as the description of the video on YouTube says. The authors ask that people who play the game report bugs and leave their feedback in the platform comments.

You can see that the gameplay is the same as in resident Evil original, with the “tank” style movement and the linear aiming system. The inventory is basically identical to the first game and the nostalgic ones will be happy to hear the sound effects of the original game as well.

The download can be done through Google Drive, at this link. The creators haven’t released the recommended requirements for running the game, but it only weighs 21MB, so it shouldn’t put too much strain on your PC or notebook – even more so replicating the graphics of the first PlayStation, which was released in 1995.

For those who like the style of the project, it’s worth checking out the other videos on the channel and seeing the other remakes that the folks at Rustic Games BR have already done.