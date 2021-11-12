PS5 celebrates its first birthday; Jim Ryan’s most played games and message

Facebook

The text below was posted on PlayStation.Blog by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan.

Happy Birthday PS5!

A year seems to have passed very quickly since the first day gamers were able to get their hands on the PS5 – and I am deeply honored and humbled to celebrate this incredible first year with all of you.

So much has happened in just a year since the day we lit up landmarks and other iconic places around the world to mark the arrival of the PS5. Amazing games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Deathloop were released. SIE acquired the talented development studios Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque and Nixxes. We reveal our next generation VR system for PS5. And most recently, we’ve revealed exciting new videos and updates for upcoming titles such as God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, all from PlayStation Studios, and we’ve announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake during our September showcase.

A busy year, actually, and we’re just getting started with the PS5. The creative game makers and publishing partners we work with have released more than 360 games on the PS5. Additionally, there are currently over 25 games in development for PS5 at PlayStation Studios.

Most importantly, the passionate support we’ve received from you, our players, makes this past year truly special for us. PS5 gamers have collectively played over 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on the PS5 and streamed over 26 million hours of content. Here’s a look at the top ten PS5 games played during the first year of the PS5, based on hours of play:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

demon’s souls

NBA 2K22

You’ve made the PS5 the biggest console release in history, and I really can’t thank you enough for your support and dedication over the past year.

I also want to thank everyone in the community for their patience. We continue to see historical demand for the PS5 and understand that inventory restrictions continue to be a source of frustration for many of our customers. Rest assured that we are focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it is something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority. Once again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate these unprecedented global challenges.

There are many good things to come for the PS5 in the future, and I look forward to sharing more of those extraordinary moments with you. Thanks again for being a part of the PlayStation community and celebrating this milestone with us.

*All data between November 12, 2020 – September 30, 2021.