PT excludes note in support of the election of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua

Legend classified the election as ‘a great popular and democratic demonstration’; Gleisi Hoffmann says that positioning did not go through the party leadership

Najara Araujo/Chamber of Deputies Gleisi Hoffmann stated that the note did not pass by the party’s leadership



After the negative repercussion, the PT excluded an official note in support of the election of Daniel Ortega at Nicaragua, published on the party’s website last Monday, 8. With the politician’s victory at the polls on Sunday, the legend classified the election as “a great popular and democratic demonstration” which confirmed “the population’s support for a political project that its main objective is to build a socially just and egalitarian country”. The party’s stance was criticized by opponents and allies on social media. The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, stated that the note was not submitted to the party leadership. “The PT’s position in relation to any country is a defense of the self-determination of peoples, against external interference and respect for democracy, by the government and opposition. Our priority is to debate Brazil with the Brazilian people”, he declared. Ortega, who has been in power for 14 years, won the presidential race after his opponents were arrested. This Tuesday, 9th, the Organization of American States (OAS) stated that the election was illegitimate and rejected the result. Former presidents of Latin American countries, including Brazil’s Fernando Henrique Cardoso, also issued a note calling for Nicaragua’s isolation.