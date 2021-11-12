published the final result for IT analyst

The Official Gazette of the Federal District brought this Thursday, November 11th, the final result of the contest for Information Technology Analyst at Banco do Brasília (BRB contest).

In all, 6,125 candidates signed up to compete for one of the 100 immediate vacancies offered, in addition to the 100 available in the Reservation Register.

Check out the final list of those approved in the BRB contest (page 39):

The BRB contest was published in April and was organized by the IADES bank. The objective test, in turn, was carried out in August.

Candidates approved and appointed by the entity will be entitled to a starting salary of up to R$ 8,142.00. In addition to the approved basic salary, you will be entitled to the following benefits:

profit sharing and profit sharing, under the terms of the relevant legislation and the Collective Agreement in force;

possibility of participating in a Health Plan and Complementary Pension Plan;

Meal/Food allowance under the terms of the legislation and the Collective Agreement in force;

Basket/Food allowance under the terms of the legislation and the Collective Agreement in force.

Assignments: develop and deploy computerized systems, dimensioning requirements and functionalities, specifying their architecture, choosing development tools and coding applications; manage computerized environments, provide technical support to the customer and prepare technical documentation; establish standards, coordinate projects and offer solutions for computer environments and technological research in information technology.

The Banco de Brasília tender consisted of two evaluation stages, namely:

Objective tests: eliminatory and qualifying character; Discursive Tests: eliminatory and qualifying character.

Summary BRB contest

Contest : BRB

: BRB Positions : Information Technology analyst

: Information Technology analyst Bank: Iades

Iades schooling : higher level

: higher level Registrations : 5/30 to 7/15

: 5/30 to 7/15 Evidences : August 8th

: August 8th Number of vacancies : 100 + 100 CR

: 100 + 100 CR Link to BRB Notice IT Analyst

