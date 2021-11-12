Rain damages pond structure and fish fall on avenue – Gerais

The containment box that makes up one of the park’s ponds was damaged (photo: Par de Minas City Hall/Disclosure)

A damage to the structure that makes up a lake in one of the lakes in Parque do Bariri, in the center of Par de Minas, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, resulted in fish escaping to an avenue in the city. – Why is it raining so much in Minas this year? Understand

According to the city hall, the incident took place last Wednesday (11/10), in the Bariri lagoon 2. According to information from the Municipal Secretary of Agribusiness, Rural Development and Environment, Jos Hermano Oliveira Franco, the structure is safe, but it has It’s a containment box, made of concrete, built about eight years ago. It was she who broke during the heavy rain in the city.

“The water went down, passed through the gallery under the avenue, fell into the lake at Parque do Bariri, which falls into another gallery, and this second gallery could not hold the volume of water. What went over there where we had the story of some fish that stayed on the avenue, because the rest of the fish left the gallery. The cloistered course. It goes down and is a tributary of Ribeiro Pacincia. So, most of the fish, 99%, went very little outside, went to the stream. Good thing, at least they’re in their habitat, they’re down the river with all the rainwater,” explained the secretary.

According to Franco, there was no great environmental damage. “Some (fish) were really left out. The population took it, we collected the rest, but it was very little, nothing to worry about and that lacked some kind of attitude. The dam cannot be rebuilt now. When it is redone, we redo a closure on it to help restore it. Unfortunately it happened, but the environmental damage was very small”, he concluded.

This morning, the rain forecast continues in Par de Minas. On Wednesday, there were flooding in some parts of the city, until yesterday, according to the city hall, there were 30 people homeless as a result. Some people have looked for accommodation and the city is providing social rent for others.