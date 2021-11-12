Rainer Cadet reacts to Visky being a father in ‘Secret Truths 2’

Visky, Rainer Cadete’s character, will have a big surprise in the next chapters of “Secret Truths 2”, which arrives at Globoplay next Wednesday: the agency’s booker will discover that he will be a father.

Before dating Joseph (Ícaro Silva), Visky had a crisis of jealousy when she saw him with Chiara (Rhay Polster), got drunk and ended up sleeping with Lourdeca (Dida Camero), who is going to get pregnant.

Rainer spoke about the experience of being a father in the plot: “When I found out that the Visky I was going to be a father, I thought it was sensational. I am a father too. I was a father when I was 19 years old. I think it’s one of the most transforming experiences of my life and I suspect it’s going to be like that for Visky also. He always wanted a family and he has a lot of love to give.”

The actor also revealed his inspirations for bringing Visky to life, citing women in his family: “My mother, my sister, the women in my family to whom I owe everything.” In addition to women, the artist is even inspired by his friends: “My LGBTQIA+ friends, the RuPaul, the Vogue dance and everything it represents. And in everyday life too, all the people I see who have a little of the Visky, who are authentic, striking, vibrant, happy, funny people. Everyone I meet along the way, on set, in my life like that, who says something in a way that has to do with the Visky I take it and keep it in a small container and when the time is right I use it”.

Cadete also told about the process of building the character in this second phase of the novel: “This process started from the text, the new relationships that the character has and the relationships he brings from the previous season, and how they were transformed. Amora Mautner’s direction and this deep dive that I’m doing again. It’s a very transformative dive, personally speaking, to get closer to Visky, this character who taught me so much in season one and who continues to teach me.”

“Secret Truths 2” will have 50 chapters in all and is being released in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days on Globoplay.