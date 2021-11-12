Raízen (RAIZ4) has adjusted profit 2.5 times higher in the 2nd quarter of the crop year

Raízen (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Raízen (RAIZ4) released the balance sheet for the second quarter of the 21-22 crop year, with a profit of R$ 1.070 billion, which represents 149.2% more than the result obtained in the same period of a year before, from R$429.4 million – or 2.5 times higher –, reflecting the better operating performance of the company’s businesses.

The adjusted Ebitda achieved an increase of 19.5%, reaching R$ 3.269 billion, a record in the company’s history, against R$ 2.735 billion a year ago.

This advance is due to the expansion of the results of the Renewables and Marketing & Services segment, with volumes reaching record levels, as well as the beginning of the consolidation of Biosev’s results.

Thus, the adjusted Ebitda for marketing & services totaled R$917 million, with a strong recovery in demand for fuel in Brazil and Argentina.

The adjusted Ebitda for renewables of R$1.8 billion was driven by the strong expansion of the result, reflecting the better pricing of bioenergy, mainly for ethanol.

The adjusted Ebitda for sugar, of R$ 603 million, registered a better sugar price and a lower concentration of sales in the quarter.

Finally, net operating revenue rose 59.4%, to R$48.910 billion, in the quarter ended on September 30th.

Raízen’s debt

Net debt (excl. PESA and CTN) reached R$ 17.559 billion, 9.8% lower in the annual comparison.

Raízen presented a cost of net debt of R$220.1 million, an increase of 36.4%, “mainly due to the increase in the Selic rate”.

“Other charges and monetary variations were impacted by the effect of exchange variation on balances not designated as hedge accounting”, the company continues in its quarterly earnings report. “Interest on leases reached R$193 million in the period, an increase due to the acquisition of Biosev”.

Even so, the debt/Ebitda ratio dropped to 1.5 times – compared to 3.2 times a year earlier.

Projections

Additionally, the company reported new projections:

