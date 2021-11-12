Randon (RAPT4) earns R$288.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 148.7%

Randon (RAPT4) reported net income of R$288.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 148.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result benefited from non-recurring effects related to the recognition of tax credits.

Net revenue totaled R$2.5 billion in 3Q21, up 64.1% over the same period last year.

According to the company, the increase is due to the increase in volumes and the recomposition of prices of products sold.

Revenues from the foreign market totaled US$ 86.5 million in 3Q21, growth of 50.1% compared to the same period in 2020, driven by favorable exchange rates and good levels of commodity prices.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) grew 46.9% in comparison with the same stage of 2020, totaling R$ 396.6 million.

The Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) reached 15.9% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, down 1.9 pp compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The company’s gross margin was 25.7% between July and September 2021, down 2 percentage points.

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was an increase of 60.2%, to R$ 2.555 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda, was 1.47 times, a reduction of 0.84 times compared to 3Q20.

