Rapporteur of the PEC of court orders in the Senate admits discussion to reduce slack for new spending in 2022 – Economy

BRASILIA – Appointed as rapporteur of the PEC From precatory, the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), admitted this Thursday, 11, that there are discussions among senators to reduce the fiscal space of R$ 91.6 billion for new expenses in 2022, election year, with the approval of the text. The proposal, in short, postpones the payment of legal debts and changes the correction of the spending ceiling, a rule that links the growth of expenses to the inflation.

Part of the senators want to reduce the slack for new spending by R$11.6 billion, said Bezerra, who defends the need for total space.

“The fiscal space that is being opened (R$91.6 billion) is the necessary space. The sub-ceiling for the payment of court orders, which would reach R$ 130 billion in 2023 without the PEC, is no longer discussed. What is being discussed in the Senate is the change in the formula for correcting the spending ceiling”, he said, in an interview with GloboNews.

Bezerra said that he will have a meeting next Tuesday, 16, at 10 am, at the senator’s office José Aníbal (PSDB-SP) to explain the text approved in the Chamber of Deputies this week. as showed the state, the signals given by the financial market that the PEC is a better solution to fund the government’s new social program than the “plan B” of extension of emergency aid are also being heard by senators.

There is a movement, however, that intends to change the text to restrict the use of the R$ 91.6 billion slack opened with the PEC in an election year by reducing the rapporteur’s amendments, the basis of the so-called secret budget, which was put in check for the result of the judgment of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“Some senators suggest that the ideal fiscal space would be between R$75 billion and R$80 billion. Let’s debate, because R$ 50 billion will be consumed by the new Brazil Aid. The correction of social security benefits will consume another R$ 24 billion. And the correction of expenses from other powers and the constitutional minimums for education and health take R$ 6 billion. It’s a math, the space needed will never be less than R$ 80 billion”, he argued.

The government leader emphasized that what senators have been questioning is the need for these additional BRL 11.6 billion in addition to the BRL 80 billion “already contracted” in expenses for 2022. “But it is necessary to remember that investment expenses were sacrificed in the Budget. Will the construction of houses, roads and water works be halted?”, he asked. Critics of the proposal focus on the “casuistry” of changing the correction of the spending ceiling to make room for new spending, including more parliamentary amendments, in an election year.

Bezerra said the government is open to discussing and checking the numbers, and wants to show that the open fiscal space is “fair, adequate and necessary”. “The government is experiencing record revenues and will deliver a primary deficit close to zero in 2022. Therefore, the government is interested in the debate so that the PEC for precatório is approved with responsibility. The government wants adequate fiscal space, without excesses”, he claimed.

Asked about the change in the spending ceiling calculation, with inflation synchronization from January to December, and no longer from July one year to June the next, the senator replied that this change is technically legitimate and will avoid a review of the rule in 2026. “It’s not tidy,” he emphasized. “There wasn’t this ceiling synchronization before, because inflation was descending, and at the end of the year, a better ceiling was arrived at. Now it’s the other way around.”

Despite your party, the MDB, having proposed the maintenance of the current spending ceiling rule in the Chamber, Bezerra argued that the Senate’s MDB understands the need for the PEC. He admitted, however, that the leader of the party in the House, Eduardo Braga (AM) wants to deepen the discussion on the need for R$91.6 billion or R$80 billion of fiscal space opened up by the proposal. “We are going to show in the coming days how the fiscal space that is being opened will be used”, he concluded.

The prediction is that the vote on the text will take place between the next 23rd and 24th at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). The idea is that the assessment in the plenary takes place in the same week, but, if this is not possible, this stage could be left for the week of “concentrated effort”, between 29 November and 2 December.