Rapporteur’s amendments can be maintained if there is transparency, says vice president of the Chamber – Politics

BRASILIA — The Vice President of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), do not see the decision of the Federal Court of Justice which barred the payments of the secret budget as the end of the congressional rapporteur amendments. Author of a project to regulate transfers, he says that, with transparency, it is possible to continue using the amendments of the General Rapporteur, a mechanism that is at the origin of the “take there, give here” scheme set up by the government of Jair Bolsonaro to get support in Congress. “If there is transparency, my understanding is that the STF withdraws the suspension”, he said in an interview with state.

For 8 to 2, the Supreme suspended payments, confirming the original injunction decision of the minister Pink Weber, and forced the parliamentarians to make the amendments transparent. The Court’s conclusion paved the way for putting an end to a scheme, created at the Planalto Palace, which allows the government to obtain support in Congress, with the distribution of funds to electoral strongholds of congressmen allied to Bolsonaro. The practice was revealed by state and became known as the secret budget.

Ramos’ proposal alters Congressional Resolution No. 1 of 2006, which deals with the organization of the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) and the procedure for the Budget Law in Congress. According to the bill, which has only two paragraphs, the general rapporteur’s amendments would mandatorily include “the applicant’s identification”. If the appeal is “sponsored” by a congressman during the execution, it would be up to the ministry that is executing the work or service to make the information public.

Once approved, however, the bill does not provide for publicity to the resources distributed to deputies and senators in the 2020 and 2021 Budget, the latter target of the Supreme Court decision. The proposal also does not address the issue of isonomy in the division of resources, another point considered illegal by the Court. In the secret budget scheme, a group of deputies and senators allied with the Planalto Palace benefited from amendments to the detriment of opposition lawmakers.

Marcelo Ramos is in Glasgow, Scotland, where he participates in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, the COP26. Although he considers himself an opposition politician to Jair Bolsonaro, Ramos is close to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), one of the main advocates of the secret budget and one of the politicians who most influence the distribution of funds. In conversation with the state, Ramos defended the maintenance of transfers, albeit with the adoption of transparency mechanisms. See the main excerpts:

Did the draft resolution not lose its object after the STF endorsed the injunction (provisional) of Minister Rosa Weber?

The draft resolution remains necessary. What the Supreme Court judged was Minister Rosa Weber’s injunction. Just the injunction. You still need to judge the merits. So, it is important that, between the judgment of the injunction and the judgment on the merits, the National Congress resolves, immediately approves a transparency mechanism. And that maybe even cause the loss of the object of ADPF (the Allegation of Non-compliance with a Fundamental Precept, modality of action presented by the PSOL). Because, if there is transparency, my understanding is that the STF withdraws the suspension (of the execution of the amendments).

So, it has to be transparent. This didn’t even need to be discussed, it was always necessary to have transparency. It has even to give transparency to all amendments that were paid back (in previous years).

The project deals with future exercises, and says nothing about previous ones. However, nine of the 10 ministers understood that it is also necessary to give transparency to what is already being paid.

I cannot legislate back. And I understand that the STF decision resolves the backwards, and I support (the decision).

The understanding of some government technicians is that the RP-9 funds should go to the RP-2 marker, of the discretionary (non-mandatory) expenditures of the Executive. It’s a good solution from the Executive’s point of view, but not so much from the Congress…

Going back to RP-2 means going back to before 2020. It’s having a vote change by amendment in the same way, but with everything focused on the Executive. I have said this for a long time: it is better to decentralize and put a part of it distributed by Parliament than leaving everything to the Executive. What created the change of vote by amendment was not the RP-9. This exchange already existed. The RP-9 only transferred a part of the power from the Executive to the Legislative. The Legislative, today, is submissive to the interests of the Executive, but tomorrow it may not be.

How are conversations going on this draft resolution? Is there a consensus forming?

This PLN is from the Congressional Bureau. And there is no scheduled Congressional meeting. I talked to the president (of the Senate and Congress, the senator) Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), he said he was going to present (the project), I informed him. But there is no consensus on this.