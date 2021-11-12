Rare and fatal: understand what is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), notified by Fiocruz | Health

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) announced this Thursday (11) that there are two suspected cases of Sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in residents of Baixada Fluminense. Despite being confused with ‘mad cow disease’, the disease is not related to the consumption of beef.

There is no cure for the disease and life expectancy after diagnosis is one year. They exist four known forms of CJD: sporadic, hereditary, iatrogenic and the new variant (vCJD), and all are fatal.

It is not the first time that the disease has been notified in the country. Between 2005 and 2014, 603 suspected cases were reported of CJD, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

In this article, see the answers to the following questions:

Are ‘mad cow disease’ (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) the same thing? What is the similarity between the diseases? Are there other variations of CJD? What is the difference between Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and the new variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD)? Are both CJD and vCJD fatal? How is the diagnosis made? Is this the first time that cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) have been identified in Brazil?

Not. Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), official name of “mad cow disease”, is a degenerative, chronic and fatal disease that affects the central nervous system of cattle and buffaloes.

already the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a Transmissible Human Spongiform Encephalopathy (TSEH), causing dementia in humans. The disease is also fatal, but it is not transmitted from one person to another.

Confusion between the two diseases arises due to the existence of the variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), which affects people who consumed meat or meat products contaminated with Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE).

2. What is the similarity between the diseases?

“Both are prion diseases caused by alteration of a protein called prion. There are several diseases caused by prions and all are rare, the most frequent being sporadic CJD”, explains Wagner Cid Palmeira Cavalcante, doctoral student in Neurology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP).

Prion is present in the brain of many mammals, including humans — however, it can become pathogenic by adopting an abnormal form and multiplying excessively.

When this happens, the prion kills the neurons and instead white holes remain in the brain, hence the name of the disease “spongiform”, as the holes are shaped similar to a sponge.

3. Are there other variations of CJD?

Yes. According to the ‘Protocol for the notification and investigation of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease’, released by the Ministry of Health in 2018, there are four known forms of CJD: sporadic, hereditary, iatrogenic and the new variant (vCJD).

About 84% of cases occur sporadically and without a recognizable pattern of transmissibility. So far, Fiocruz’s suspicion is that this is the form of the disease that occurred in the cases identified in Rio de Janeiro.

“The sporadic CJD, which is the most common form of the disease, manifests itself spontaneously. There is no defined cause. The person has the disease out of nowhere, unfortunately, unfortunately“, says neurologist Fábio Porto, scientific director of the Brazilian Alzheimer’s Association (ABRAz).

Among the other forms of manifestation of the disease, about 10% to 15% of cases develop the Hereditary CJD due to gene mutations (PRNP) of prion protein.

In addition iatrogenic form, which is very rare (represents less than 6% of cases) and results from accidental transmission via contaminated surgical equipment or through corneal or meningeal transplants (dura mater) or by the administration of growth hormones extracted from the pituitary of cadavers.

4. What is the difference between Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and the new variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD)?

Care must be taken not to confuse the two diseases. While the first, CJD happens spontaneously, vCJD is related to the consumption of contaminated beef or meat products by bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), the “mad cow disease”.

In addition, CJD affects people between 60 and 80 years of age while the variant usually occurs in younger people under 30 years of age.

5. Are both CJD and vCJD fatal?

Yes. According to Porto, these diseases are characterized by the rapid progression of dementia.. Life expectancy, after diagnosis, is very short: six months to a year.

As there is no cure for the disease, the patient undergoes palliative treatment, whose objective is to bring comfort and pain relief during the disease’s advance.

6. How is the diagnosis made?

The clinical investigation must be carried out by a medical professional (preferably a specialist – neurologist, infectologist or psychiatrist) and the clinical picture must be investigated to identify the typical signs and symptoms of the disease, as well as to perform the differential diagnosis and rule out other diseases with dementia, such as chronic encephalitis and meningitis.

Some imaging tests are indicative of suspicion of CJD (electroencephalography, cranial magnetic resonance and computed tomography) and help in the clinical investigation to classify cases.

7. Is this the first time that cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) have been identified in Brazil?

Not. In Brazil, according to an official document released by the Ministry of Health in 2018, between the years 2005 to 2014 603 suspected cases of CJD were reported in the country.

55 were confirmed;

52 were discarded;

92 were undefined

404 had the final rating ignored or blank;