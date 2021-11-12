Read the review of 7 Prisoneiros, a Netflix film with Rodrigo Santoro

7 prisoners it looks like a film made at the turn of the century, when Retomada was consolidated with a constant flow of Brazilian productions on screen. Faced with the new millennium and the challenges of redemocratization, those films often placed first the concern of radiographing the country’s economic and social conflicts, and second came the eventual attention to genre cinema formats. Speech came before form.

It makes sense that this should have been the case – with many exceptions, obviously – if we think that national cinema was seeking to regain a prestigious place as an expression of national identity. In 2021 things are already a little different; even the political and institutional involution we have suffered over the last five years does not prevent our cinema from approaching horror, scifi, comedy and the police with the resourcefulness of an audiovisual industry that is mature in narrative terms.

the drama of 7 prisoners It begins like this, probing the terrain of a socially colored prison suspense. Young people in search of professional opportunities, headed by the character of Christian Malheiros, leave the interior of São Paulo with the promise of employment in the capital, and find, like the immigrants of the 19th century, a manual regime analogous to slavery. It seems like the ideal promise – engaged, contextualized – for us to watch on Netflix a thriller of escape and eventually revenge against captors and, by extension, against the exploitation system as a whole.

if 7 prisoners It frustrates these expectations less because of the paths the script chooses to follow and more because of the tone: it doesn’t take long for the genre film to give way to a character study based on discourse. As soon as the prisoners formulate their first attempts at escape, the dynamic that imposes itself is another one, of role transfer, which reduces characters to totems in a sociology class: the villainous foreman (Rodrigo Santoro) is more complex than it seemed because it is part of a production chain that involves its principals, prisoners, etc.

It is possible to carry out social radiography without giving up the catharsis of genre cinema – including recent cases, such as the films of Kléber Mendonça Filho or of Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas, festivals circulate and are celebrated precisely for reconciling the two things. But making genre cinema means getting your hands dirty, so to speak, and starting 7 prisoners already seems inclined to a clean, “important” project: the presence of Fernando Meirelles and Ramin Bahrani (screenwriter of the white tiger) in the production denotes a concern with the universalist social discourse, and the director’s gaze Alexandre Moratto (raised in the USA, son of a Brazilian with an American) seems to touch well-known Brazilian issues as if they were new and revealing in themselves.

Rodrigo Santoro’s participation in all of this is decisive for the déjà vu of Retomada. He appears on the scene with luscious hair and a worn face as if he were the grandson of seven-headed beast (2000) or the Tonho of April torn apart (2001) – two important films at the time to undo the image, then consolidated, that he was just a television drama actor. Santoro was the spearhead of the movement to claim a certain prestige for national cinema, with his performances that carry in the inks of artistic delivery, immersion and theatrical power. In 7 prisoners, what stands out is the evidence of the performance: Santoro acts much more than the others, in a film that is overestimating its own impact.