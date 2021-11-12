Real estate funds: find out which segment is the most recommended with rising interest rates and inflation

With the pressure of inflation and the increase in the basic interest rate to 7.75%, the real estate funds (FIIs) of receivables, which invest in real estate securities and have been highlighted in the portfolios of brokers and analysis houses since the beginning pandemic, expanded their role among preferences.

BTG Pactual was one of the houses that increased exposure to paper funds in the recommended portfolio of FIIs in November. The bank included the fund BTG Pactual Fundo de CRI (Certificado de Receveis Imobiliários) (FEXC11) in the portfolio, with an exposure of 2.5%, and increased the position in the paper fund of Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11) by 15% to 17.5%.

With the changes, the bank increased the representation of FIIs of receivables in the portfolio to 45%, with a total of four funds (compared to the weight of 42.5% in three funds in October).

“We rebalanced our portfolio aiming at greater exposure and diversification to the real estate receivables segment, due to the still challenging medium-term economic scenario”, pointed out the bank, in a report.

Safra was another that increased exposure to receivables funds in November, seeking a more defensive profile for the portfolio against a scenario of greater volatility in the markets.

In November, the bank reduced its exposure to the real estate fund with a focus on logistics RBR Log (RBRL11) to 5% and increased the participation of Kinea Recebíveis Imobiliários (KNCR11) to 12.5%, and of CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11) to 10 %.

“We believe that financial asset funds with a relevant part of their CRI portfolios indexed to the CDI tend to offer greater protection against the current scenario we are experiencing”, pointed out the bank, in a report.

Paper funds represent 40% of Safra’s recommended portfolio in November, amid a return with dividends (dividend yield) above 9% per year.

Levante also preferred to seek positions that offer more resilience to the portfolio and recommended switching from logistics funds to paper portfolios in the recommended portfolios of real estate funds in November. In portfolios with moderate and conservative profiles, it was suggested to change the logistics fund RBR Log (RBRL11) for REC Recebíveis Imobiliários (RECR11) papers.

“For the month of November, we have placed a more resilient position in the FII class to provide more resilience to the conservative portfolio,” said Levante, in a report.

But after all, how do paper funds work and what are the advantages of these portfolios? Check below the five most recommended paper funds by ten brokers for November.

Source: Brokers and analysis houses (Santander, BB Investimentos, Safra, Daycoval, BTG, Levante, Banco Inter, Itaú, Genial and Mirae) Most Recommended Paper Real Estate Funds Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11) CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11) REC Real Estate Receivables (RECR11) Kinea Price Indices (KNIP11) RBR High Grade Income (RBRR11)

Where do receivables REITs invest?

Paper real estate funds buy fixed-income securities such as CRIs, Mortgage Bonds and Real Estate Credit Bills (LCIs), which are backed by real estate receivables, such as payment of future rents or property sales, leases, etc.

These securities pay a remuneration for the investor, in these cases for the FIIs, linked to a correction index, generally inflation (IPCA or IGP-M) or the CDI, plus a fixed interest rate.

These bonds, as well as the REITs, have income tax exempt. In the case of real estate funds listed on the Stock Exchange, income distributed to individual investors are exempt from income tax, provided they have at least 50 shareholders and the shareholder benefiting from the exemption does not own more than 10% of the fund’s shares.

What are the advantages of paper real estate funds?

1. Well positioned to capture high inflation

By investing in papers adjusted for inflation indices or CDI, paper funds, according to analysts, are better positioned to capture the rise in prices and the basic interest rate, as they are able to pass on this rise in the indicators immediately, while the readjustment of most brick fund contracts is annual.

“We believe that the FIIs of receivables segment may be one of the most defensive in the current scenario”, says Flavio Pires, real estate funds analyst at Santander Corretora. Receivables funds represent 35% of Santander’s recommended portfolio for this month.

In addition, although rent on brick bottoms is also linked to inflation rates, the risk of renegotiation of payment by tenants in a crisis is greater. “Receivables funds do not have the risk of renegotiation in the short term and have firmer guarantees”, says Vitor Suzaki, financial analyst at Daycoval Investimentos.

The IPCA rose to 1.25% in October, after increasing 1.16% in September, driven by the increase in the price of gasoline, according to data released this Wednesday, 10th, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It was the biggest change for the month of October since 2002.

As a result, inflation accumulated in the year reached 8.24% and reached 10.67% in 12 months.

“Much of the higher yield of FIIs on receivables is due to high inflation, which should remain under pressure in the coming months, making these funds continue to pay more attractive dividends”, says Richardi Ferreira, real estate fund analyst at BB Investimentos.

The category is the only one among the segments of real estate funds listed on the stock exchange to register positive returns in October and in the year, with increases of 0.94% and 7.71% respectively, according to monitoring carried out by Santander of funds listed on the stock exchange.

The Ifix, an index that tracks the return of real estate funds listed on the stock exchange, registered a drop of 1.47% last month and a 6.78% drop this year. , says Suzaki.

*Until October

Source: Santander

Profitability of real estate funds in 2021 by segment* real estate receivables 7.17% offices -15.62% Funds of Funds -15.35% Shopping/Retail 11.92% Logistics/Industrial 11.88% hybrids -2.06% Others -12.03% ifix -6.78%

2.Bigger dividend yield between the segments of real estate funds

Real estate receivables funds have offered the greatest dividend yield, which measures the yield considering the dividends distributed by the fund and its quota value, among all segments, with a rate of 12.07% against 8.13% of Ifix in October, according to Santander.

Receivables FIIs are paying, on average, a dividend yield double-digit, since most contracts of the papers in the portfolio are pegged to the IGP-M and the IPCA, highlights Suzaki. The returns, in some cases, can be more than 300 basis points above the Treasury papers pegged to the IPCA (IPCA Treasury, formerly known as NTN-B), says the Daycoval analyst.

In addition, these funds have become an alternative for financing projects in the real estate market, in operations with slightly higher risk, such as multi-property properties and subdivisions, which offer attractive returns, explains Pires. “It is important in these cases to always check the guarantees that the papers offer”, says the Santander analyst.

3. Diversified portfolio that mitigates default risk

By having a more diversified portfolio, with the risk diversified across different types of issuers of the securities, the default risk of these funds tends to be mitigated, says Pires.

In addition, the diversification of indexes, such as inflation and CDI indices, in the portfolio is another favorable point. “During the crisis, we saw some contracts indexed to the IGP-M being renegotiated due to the strong rise in the index,” said Suzaki.

The BTG Pactual CRI Fund (FEXC11), for example, comprises a portfolio of 59 CRIs, with different risk profiles (high grade and high yield), composed mostly of papers indexed to the IPCA (representing 67% of the fund’s equity), but with exposures to the CDI (29% of the PL) and the IGP-M (4% of the PL).

“We believe that the risk of default is mitigated by the excellent credit profile of the fund’s debtors (73% have ratings from “AA” to “AAA”), and by the fact that the majority of the guarantees of the operations are located in the Southeast region ( 78% of PL), with the State of São Paulo being the fund’s largest exposure (59%)”, highlighted BTG in a report.

In practice, says the bank, this means that, in the event of an event of default (insolvency), the fund would have assets or ventures located in the most resilient and liquid regions of the country.

4. Paper FIIs have risen in value but are still attractive

Given the greater demand on the part of investors for receivables funds due to the good performance of the category, the shares of some portfolios appreciated on the stock exchange and it may be more expensive to enter these investments considering the price/book value of the fund. Therefore, it is important to analyze each asset before investing.

Iridium Recebíveis Imobiliários (IRDM11) and Kinea Real Estate Investment Fund Price Indices (KNIP11), for example, are trading close to or even above book value, but they are still assets with good and interesting histories, highlights Suzaki. Both funds are in the November Daycoval recommended portfolio, which had 60% of the weight of the receivables REIFs.

According to Pires, these funds were trading, on average, at a premium of 2.5%, but this amount was already higher, reaching 7% in June. “The goodwill is now closer to the book value”, he says.

Even so, it is still above the average of Ifix funds, which trade at an 8% discount, according to Ferreira. “The increase in future interest rates due to high inflation and the discussion of the spending ceiling had a negative impact on the price of FIIs quotas”, says Ferreira.

5.Risks involved in paper funds

Among the risks of this investment, it is essential to pay attention to default and liquidity.

Pires states that it is very important to look at the guarantee structure of the securities in the funds’ portfolio, such as the fiduciary sale of real estate, the fiduciary assignment of receivables (in which the creditor receives the right to receive payments), percentage of subordinated shares, which are the first to absorb losses in case of default.

“The receivables funds in our recommended portfolio, such as Kinea Recebíveis Imobiliários (KNCR11), Mauá Capital Recebíveis Imobiliários (MCCI11) and CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11), offer a robust guarantee structure,” says Pires.

In addition, it is important to analyze the credit risk measured by the rating of the securities that make up the fund and also to see if there is a concentration of the portfolio in issuers from any segment. “The investor has to be aware of the quality of the portfolios”, says Ferreira.

Another point to be observed is the liquidity risk of these papers. Today, the supply of papers on the market is adequate, according to analysts, despite the growth of receivables funds, which also helps to bring liquidity to trading on the secondary market..

Remember that it is important to check the liquidity of the fund’s shares on the stock exchange.

Other segments with good performance in a scenario of high interest rates

In addition to receivables funds, FIIs focused on logistics warehouses tend to have a favorable performance in the current scenario, given the high demand, mainly due to the growth of e-commerce companies, said Suzaki.

In addition to receivables products, the Santander analyst highlights the category of hybrid funds, which can invest in brick and paper portfolios, and funds of funds as interesting alternatives to navigate this scenario.

BB Investimentos highlights real estate funds in the agribusiness sector as a segment that has shown good performance. BB recommended the exchange of TRX Real Estate (TRXF11), retail, by Riza Terrax in the recommended portfolio of November, with an eye on dividends paid.

