Record deforestation belies Brazil’s speech at COP26 – 11/12/2021

New deforestation figures published this Friday belie the Brazilian government’s strategy at the UN Climate Change Conference to sell an idea to the world that it is committed to a solid environmental policy.

This Friday, as a Brazilian government pavilion in Glasgow tried to build a green image of the country, a report by the National Institute for Space Research revealed the worst month of October since the database was created.

The area of ​​alerts detected by Deter in the month of October, therefore, was 877 km2, an increase of 5% compared to 2020 and a record for the five-year historical series.

“The data from Deter is a reminder that the Brazil that circulates through the corridors and halls of COP26, in Glasgow, is the same where land grabbers, illegal loggers and miners have a government license to destroy the forest”, says the Climate Observatory .

“The government has not yet released Prodes this year — official deforestation data, also measured by Inpe, from August of one year to July of the following year, is usually available in early November,” he pointed out.

“At the climate conference, Jair Bolsonaro’s regime has been trying to present an image of a country concerned with the climate crisis: under international pressure, it has signed multilateral agreements against deforestation and methane emissions, has been letting its diplomats work constructively in the negotiation and set up a gigantic propaganda scheme with the help of agro and industry lobbies,” they say.

“At home, however, resides the “real Brazil” that Minister Joaquim Leite (Environment) talks about so much: a country that has dismantled policies to combat deforestation, the biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions, which has spent hundreds of millions of reais on innocuous military operations and has at least five bills in Congress that forbid land theft, end environmental licensing and threaten indigenous lands, the most effective barriers against devastation.”, says the entity

“The emissions take place on the forest floor, not in the plenary sessions in Glasgow”, says Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory. “And the forest floor is telling us that this government has no intention of fulfilling the commitments it signed at COP26.”

Ane Alencar, director of Science at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, demands transparency from the government about the destination of resources being used by the Army for operations in the region. “For the time being, these investments are not having an effect,” he stated. “We are in the same deforestation trend as last year. There was no drop,” he said.

Embarrassment

The numbers create an embarrassment for Environment Minister Joaquim Leite, who spent days insisting that Brazil’s “green future” was already a reality. In his speeches, he omitted the rise in deforestation and, when questioned by the press, insisted on giving evasive answers.

One of the main commitments signed by more than one hundred countries in Glasgow was to fight against deforestation of forests by 2030. Brazil joined the initiative, creating a goal of ending the illegal phenomenon by 2028. The theme was one of the biggest points of international constraint for the country and accession served, above all, to demobilize blackmail in the negotiations.

But, lacking credibility, the Brazilian government was unable to convince either environmentalists or scientists that the commitment will be fulfilled. In addition to not being legally binding, the pact does not oblige the government to act immediately. In practice, Bolsonaro used the initiative to shield himself and, at the same time, not have to take concrete measures.

Both the vice president of the European Commission, Franz Timmermans, and the American envoy John Kerry, made similar statements: without concrete measures, there is no way to work with Brazil and promises will not be enough.

But, for environmentalists, the American government sinned in giving credit to Brazil. For Diane Ruiz of Greenpeace, “Kerry is legitimizing forest destruction with his forestry agreements at COP26” and “allowing Bolsonaro to go further in forest destruction and human rights abuse”.

“Brazil is planning to achieve its goal of reducing illegal deforestation by legalizing more deforestation,” he said. “When the Brazilian delegation returns from its public relations tour in Glasgow, its Senate is rushing to vote on legislation that would reward and encourage land grabbing, a criminal activity responsible for at least a third of all deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon.” , he warned.