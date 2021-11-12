‘Red Alert’: Why Some Films Still Rely on Movie Stars – 11/11/2021

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber must be quite a salesman. For her new film, the action comedy “Red Alert”, her labia brought not only her partner, Dwayne Johnson (they worked together on “A Spy and a Half” and “Skyscraper”), but also attracted Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot to the party.

All of this for a movie that looks like something out of some studio executive meeting back in the 1990s.

This is exactly the footprint of “Red Alert”. An anachronism, an adventure built on top of its stars. A formula that, used today, is even bold in its disconnection from modern cinema. Oh, and it’s expensive math: with its trio of protagonists alone, the production shelled out something around US$ 60 million – that’s before the camera started to roll!

Gal Gadot traps Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Red Alert’ Image: Netflix

It doesn’t always work, but it has its charm. Like the fateful “Tomorrow’s War” released by Amazon a few months ago, “Red Alert” borrows elements from several different movies and series to weave a new plot, even if it has nothing original. It has a dash of “Mission Impossible,” a slice of “Legend of the Lost Treasure,” a veneer of “Indiana Jones,” and all the rules from the cop movie handbook.

To top it all off, a massive dose of exaggeration. “Red Alert” is an expensive movie and every penny is in the picture. Whether in sumptuous mansions, inhospitable prisons or lost caves, Thurber excels in super-polished looks and sophisticated action. The engineering behind each of these cutouts is testament to the talent of the best team money can buy – even if the thing is, at times, completely far-fetched.

The plot is more or less like this. FBI super agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) leads the hunt for the planet’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), finally captured over information leaked by his biggest competitor, the mysterious Bishop. It’s all just a setup to frame Hartley and take Booth out of the picture, while the Bishop (Gal Gadot) concentrates on the most prized prize: three golden eggs given to Cleopatra by the Roman general Marco Antonio, lost to the force of time.

From there, “Red Alert” becomes a gigantic treasure hunt, with the pair Hartley and Booth forced to join forces to chase their opponent. She, in turn, proves superior to goofs on all occasions, including reducing the two to dust in combat (it’s Wonder Woman, follow the line). The quest takes the three of them on a global journey that doesn’t make any sense, but it’s so silly it’s fun.

Shot in the midst of Covid’s pandemic, “Red Alert” had its production interrupted on two occasions. With theaters reopening uncertain, the project that had started at Universal ended up being bought by Netflix, which has deep pockets to cover the $200 million budget. Just like “Rescue” with Chris Hemsworth, the potential for endless sequels is immense.

Which is curious. After all, “Red Alert” brings absolutely nothing new to the action movie game. On the contrary, the film embraces conventions that today are a reason for jokes and deconstruction when risking the production of a film of the genre. There is no sense of danger, there is no big scene that is imprinted on the cortex and the final twist is as absurd as it is improbable, since it overturns events that the script itself had insisted on underlining.

Indiana Jones called, he wants his cunts back Image: Netflix

Exactly why investing in your stars is essential. Without Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot, there would be little left to create any kind of connection with the public. Even though today’s cinema is designed on intellectual property, films like “Red Alert” only work because they bring familiar faces and the film doesn’t even waste time developing their characters: we check in and we know exactly when it’s theirs.

It’s a narratively poor strategy. In no time, however, does the film become a boring pastime. Even if it is for the noise, the grandeur or the star power, “Red Alert” works as a nostalgic piece, of a time when the institution “Hollywood Star” ruled the industry. If this power is now tenuous, the trio that adorns the poster here learned how to navigate between the lines. And they nailed it, betting on a return to the past, one more series to call their own.