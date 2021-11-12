Referee explains Rossi, Matheus Bahia and Diego’s expulsions from Flamengo

The refereeing of Vinícius Gonçalves (SP) was one of the main themes after Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Bahia, this Thursday, at Maracanã.

Coach Renato Gaúcho praised the referee’s performance, while Bahia’s direction made harsh criticisms due to the penalty kick in the initial stage. In the summary, the judge justified the expulsions of Diego, Rossi and Matheus Bahia.

In the remarks, Vinícius Gonçalves also reported the five-minute delay in the restart of the game after the break, as the Bahia team took a long time to return to the field. The club threatened not to return due to the penalty.

Check the justifications given by the referees in the three expulsions of the match.

Diego Ribas, from Flamengo:

I sent off Diego Ribas da Cunha at 17 minutes of the second half with a direct red card because after being hit with an elbow in the face given by his opponent number 7, I fought back with a squeeze with both hands and using excessive force in the neck . The move took place near the goal line defended by Flamengo’s team and near assistant number 1. The player hit did not need assistance and the expelled player left the field normally.

Rossi, from Bahia:

I sent off Mr. Rosicley Pereira da Silva at 17 minutes of the second half with a direct red card for hitting his opponent’s face (Diego) with an elbow with excessive force in the ball dispute. The move took place near the goal line defended by the Flamengo team and near assistant number 1. The player hit did not need assistance and the expelled player left the field normally.

Matheus Bahia, from Bahia:

I expelled the number 79 player of Bahia, Mr. Matheus Bahia dos Santos, at 41 minutes of the first half, for recklessly wearing his opponent (Kenedy) during a ball dispute close to the midfield. The hit player did not need medical attention and the expelled player left without protest.