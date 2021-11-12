Remo announces Eduardo Baptista for the final stretch of Serie B; technician arrives on loan | rowing

Remo announced through social networks the hiring of coach Eduardo Baptista. The confirmation came this Thursday night (11), after the club decreed the departure of Felipe Conceição, on the morning of last Wednesday (10), following the defeat by 2-1 against Operário-PR. According to Mirassol-SP – the team Baptista was on -, the agreement is on loan until the end of Segundona and Copa Verde.

Eduardo Baptista will have the mission of enshrining Rowing’s permanence in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Leão comes on a negative streak of just one victory in the last nine games of Segundona, winning just seven of the last 30 points played.

Eduardo Baptista trained in this year 2021 the Mirassol-SP. For the São Paulo club, Baptista reached the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista, where he was eliminated by São Paulo. In Serie C of the Brazilian Nationals, the team got rid of relegation by finishing eighth, three points behind Z2 of group B of the Terceirona.

The 49-year-old coach has been playing for some major national football clubs: Fluminense, Athletico-PR, Palmeiras, Coritiba, Ponte Preta and Sport, where he won the Pernambuco Championship in 2014. He took over Mirassol-SP in 2020, after being fired of the CSA-AL when accumulating bad results in Series B.













