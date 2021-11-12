Renato Gaúcho points out Jesus and Abel Ferreira’s privilege

Credit: Reproduction

This Thursday (11th), at a press conference after Flamengo’s victory over Bahia, coach Renato Gaúcho pointed out a privilege of Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira during his time in Brazilian football.

“Here at Flamengo, every three days, Flamengo has a decision. And you have to win, if you don’t win, it’s critical. Nobody cares about player wear. When Jorge Jesus was champion, he was competing in two competitions, until recently, Palmeiras was in two competitions“, said Renato Gaucho.

“Flamengo didn’t have it. The only time off since I’ve been here, I think, was a week and ten days I’ve had because of some team games. What happened? I had four players in the national team, six in the medical department”, completed the Flamengo coach during the press conference at Maracanã.

Flamengo’s next match will be against São Paulo, on Sunday (14), at Morumbi stadium. Still with a game less than their rivals at the top of the table, the club is 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG and just one behind the vice-president, Palmeiras.

