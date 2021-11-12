Renato Gaúcho sends a message to Atlético-MG

Photo: Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo

Flamengo’s coach sent a message again to Atlético-MG and to the red-black fans. In a press conference after the victory against Bahia, Renato Gaúcho emphasized that the club did not give up on the fight for the championship title.

“We are not giving up on Brasileirao, we are fighting. I told you that, as long as we have mathematical chances, we will fight for the Brazilian Nationals. But let’s not be stupid, we’ll fight for the Brazilian Nationals with intelligence”, commented the Flamengo coach.

“We are not going to give up on the championship, but at the same time we have to do the things that should be done for the 27th as well. Back there I said that three competitions would complicate things. Today we are correcting some things that we went wrong back there”, said the coach.

Flamengo’s next match will be against São Paulo, on Sunday (14), at Morumbi stadium. Still with a game less than their rivals at the top of the table, the club is 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG and just one behind the vice-president, Palmeiras.

“We didn’t give up on the Brazilian, no. So much so that we won Bahia. If they had given up, we would have put a team of boys, which is not the case”, added Renato Gaúcho, who now focuses on the game against São Paulo, on Sunday.

READ TOO:

Brasileirão 2020 could be annulled due to irregularity in Gaciba, reveals president of Bahia

Renato Gaúcho praises Flamengo x Bahia judge: “If it were always like this, Brasileirão would be different”

Borja, from Grêmio, becomes a joke during Brazil’s game against Colombia: “He’s going to play Serie B”

Renato Gaucho should not stay! See 5 Flamengo options for 2022

Neymar jokes when he comes face to face with a World Cup cup: “Can you play?”

“I’ve never had a captive seat”, says Alisson about the dispute for the spot in the national team’s goal.

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

VAR in Brasileirão: See the most “favored” and “disadvantaged” until the 30th round