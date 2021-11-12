Renault Kwid Electric is confirmed for Brazil in 2022

Renault confirmed this Thursday (11), among other news, that the electric version of the Renault Kwid will be launched in Brazil. According to the French brand, the zero-emission urban car will hit the market in mid-2022 and promises to be the cheapest electric car on sale in Brazil.

Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault, spoke about the brand’s new plans for Brazil during a presentation at the Renault factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR). The highlight is the change in the brand’s strategy, now more focused on technology and electrification. A little of what was already anticipated in the presentation of the Renaulution global strategic plan.

“We are going to have a new wave of products starting in 2022. They are products like the (Renault) electric Kwid, which show how we want to be a reference in electrification”

Dacia Spring (Electric Kwid)

Dacia Spring in Europe

In the case of Brazil, combustion models will still play a role, but the participation of more affordable cars will certainly see a reduction in space from now on, even though the brand has confirmed the arrival of the electric Kwid.

The all-electric Renault Kwid that will be sold in Brazil will have an exclusive engine, unlike the ‘brothers’ dacia spring sold in Europe or Renault City K-ZE in China – both equipped with a 44 hp electric motor on the front axle and powered by a 27.4 kWh battery that guarantees a range of 230 km on one charge – the top speed is 125 km/h.

Renault City K-ZE

Renault City K-ZE – China

De Meo also confirms that the Brazilian electric Kwid will have a slightly altered look compared to the Chinese/European model. Moreover, he highlighted that the French brand will also bet on plug-in hybrids, hybrids and light hybrids for our market, including analyzing the possibility of producing them locally or importing them.