Renault will stop producing around 500,000 cars in 2021 in light of global semiconductor crisis

CURITIBA* — Renault estimates that it will stop producing between 400 and 500 thousand cars in 2021 in the world due to the global crisis that impacts the production line of new vehicles.

The loss of production was confirmed by Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, owner of the Renault, Dacia, Lada and Alpine brands and partner of Nissan and Mitsubishi through a business alliance, during a press conference at the Renault factory in São Paulo. José dos Pinhais, near Curitiba.

The problem, which has persisted since the beginning of this year, is the lack of parts, especially semiconductors, such as chips, microprocessors, LEDs, among other products that make up the car’s technological part.

De Meo pointed out that Renault has been facing many difficulties, but stressed that the manufacturer is not alone.

“All brands are in trouble because we have few suppliers. The pandemic and its attendant crisis took everyone by surprise. We estimate a loss of between 400 and 500 thousand vehicles this year alone, considering the world and the Renault Group”, said the executive.

He says he is optimistic: “now I see a light at the end of the tunnel”.

“In 2022 the situation will improve, we will have a first semester that is still very complicated, but a second semester that should start to normalize. In terms of growth, next year will be better than this year, but it could be much better if we didn’t have a crisis in the delivery of components”, he says.

For him, production planning without having a perspective on the arrival of parts is complex.

“We are in speculation. We have to deal with a lot of uncertainties: some week we have 50 thousand extra parts and another week we have 30 thousand less than planned. Despite this, we are focused on maintaining our economic performance, seeking a resumption of the business that had been in process since before the crisis”, he explains.

management crisis

The pandemic added more challenges for the group, which was already dealing with a significant management crisis.

About three years ago, Carlos Ghosn, former Brazilian CEO of Renault, was arrested for tax fraud. He hid $70 million in salaries and benefits he received from one of the world’s biggest companies.

De Meo took charge of the group in July 2020, and replaced Clotilde Delbos, who had held the position on an interim basis since the resignation of Thierry Bolloré, in October 2019.

The current CEO is Italian and was part of the Volkswagen Group, where he worked for 12 years.

“In recent years we have been facing several problems: management and governance crisis and now Covid-19. It’s a complex sequence of events to deal with. That’s why we deal with difficult decisions on a daily basis, including the need for change. The worst is behind us, but we are still dealing with a difficult reality,” says De Meo.

Change in positioning

Renault also stated that it will change its brand positioning: investments will take place in hybrid and electric models, as well as in more expensive vehicles.

Renault is currently better positioned in the market with smaller vehicles like the Sandero and Kwid.

“I spoke with Brazilian executives and we understand that it is necessary to introduce electric and hybrid models here. And we are going to assess whether there is enough volume to invest in options with ethanol,” he said.

In addition, the French company wants to bring global platforms adapting to the Brazilian scenario.

“The new range will be focused on electrified and at the same level that we market globally,” said De Meo.

Still, he also stated that the electric Kwid EV arrives in Brazil in 2022 and there is the possibility of being the cheapest model in the segment in the country.

“We focus on small cars, with 70% of the volume in both entry categories, which is not balanced. Many of the international products are being evaluated to be nationalized as the range we are building globally has potential in Brazil as well”, said the CEO.

Bad phase

Given the situation, Renault has been suffering record losses. In 2020, the brand had a loss of 8 billion euros, or about $9.6 billion: the worst result in history in the face of the pandemic.

The most recent data, published on the 22nd, show that the recovery is showing no signs.

“In a context heavily troubled by the semiconductor crisis and production interruptions, the Renault Group sold 599,027 vehicles in the third quarter of 2021, down 22.3% compared to 2020,” the company said in a statement.

The drop in sales was 13.4% as expected and confirming the positive impact of the group’s commercial policy focused on greater sales appreciation, according to the company.

Simultaneously to the crisis, the company is undergoing a restructuring led by De Meo. The new strategic plan, announced in January this year, was called “Renaulution” and aims to change the Renault Group’s strategy from producing large volumes to generating value as a brand.

The plan is structured in three phases launched in parallel: the “Resurrection”, which runs until 2023, with a focus on recovering cash generation and margins; the “Renovação”, which extends until 2025, for richer and renewed product ranges, boosting the brand’s profitability; and finally, the “Revolution”, starting in 2025 to focus the business model on mobility, technology and energy, placing the group in a prominent position in the value chain of new mobilities.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of Renault Brasil

