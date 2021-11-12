Renovated Renault Kwid seen in tests and expected to arrive by December | secrets

Disclosure Renault Kwid: changes in the look, among other news after 4 years in the middle of its launch in Brazil

Renault is rushing to release the revamped version of the Kwid before 2021 runs out. The car has already been spotted in tests by Leonardo Meira, owner of the AutoIN Brasil profile, on Instagram, with some disguises, but showing that the changes in the design will follow the lines of the version already sold in India.

The front will now have LED daytime running lights in an elevated position. In addition, there will also be changes to the bumpers, which will receive larger headlights and air intakes. It will be the main aesthetic change of the Renault subcompact,

which was launched in Brazil in June 2017 and was already in need of new features to keep up with good market appeal.

The car is still one of the most affordable available in Brazil, with prices starting at R$ 48,790, but it should have some adjustment when the 2022 line arrives in stores, probably between next month and the beginning of January.

That’s because, in addition to new equipment, including cluster

digital, updated multimedia center and electronic stability control (at least in some versions), the Kwid

can receive changes to the mechanical assembly.

This is because it will be necessary to adapt to the new emission standards that will come into force as of January 2022. consumption reduction

, which today is 14.9 km/l in the city and 15.6 km/l on the road, with only gasoline in the tank, according to data from Inmetro.

Since the beginning of the year until now, Renault has launched in Brazil the renewed versions of the electric Zoe and the SUV Captur, which received the new 1.3 turbo engine, the same that will equip the pair duster

and pickup oroch

from the first half of next year.

With the changes in the Kwid

, 4 and a half years after its launch in Brazil, Renault should gain some breath in the fight with the Fiat Mob

i, which received some innovations such as a multimedia center with cell phone mirroring without the need for wires and discreet retouching in the design, but without changes in the mechanical set. . The electric version of the French brand’s subcompact is also likely to be offered here.