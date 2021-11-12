Rescue of Marlia Mendona: ‘Her perfume doesn’t leave her head’, says firefighter – Gerais

Marlia Mendona and firefighter Johnn Lenon (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Johnn Lenon, a military firefighter who participated in the rescue of singer Marlia Mendona, last week, vented on social media and said he was a fan of the artist, as well as revealing that he would go to the show she would do in the interior of Minas Gerais.

In an interview with G1, the firefighter talked about the moment he saw Marlia’s body on the plane when he arrived for the rescue: “I wanted to believe that it wasn’t her, that it should be someone like that. I was in the middle of the waterfall to receive the bodies and take them to the driest part. When I looked and saw that it was her face, I thought: ‘Now there’s no way to say that it’s not her'”.

“Almost every morning, when I moved something in the house, I would play her music. Oh, you go to an occurrence, not knowing that she, in the middle of the way, comes that idea that it could be her, to you arrives at the venue and confirms that she and you were going to her concert. My head didn’t stop at that time.

Lenon unburdened himself by telling that, despite having gone through many difficult situations throughout his career, this was undoubtedly the one that devastated him the most: “I even commented to my wife that when I caught her [Marlia Mendona]Yeah, I smelled a good perfume that wont leave my head. I could go to the show, take a picture with her and smell the same scent, but feel there, like that, a situation that probably won’t get out of my head.”

Homage



When publishing a photo of the rescue team, Lenon spoke about the tragedy: “All of a sudden, we went from waiting for the end of the day to go enjoy Marlia Mendona’s concert, to rescue her and the others who were with her” .

Lenon was, at first, moved to the event without knowing that it was the singer’s plane. Upon becoming aware of the information, he was shocked. “An occurrence that brings a great trauma, since this is a person who is part of the lives of millions of people, including mine. He had a quick but meteoric passage. Go with God Marlia, may God have her with him, you made history !”

On the Caratinga Military Fire Department’s Instagram, the team talked about Lenon’s reports throughout the rescue and the faith-based relationship he had with Marlia. Check the shared message in full:

”



Behind the uniform is a f. A fan who was anxious, waiting for the end of administrative hours to attend the long-awaited concert. A fan who, when called for the occurrence of a plane crash, had no idea what he was going to find there, dropped everything he was doing and immediately moved to the scene.



A fan who knows that his military status presupposes that he is always ready for the mission, regardless of the time of day or night, regardless of his schedules, knows that when called upon, he must respond immediately to the call.



A fan, who, when answering the noble call, due to the complexity of the occurrence, probably already knew that his efforts would not end before showtime and that he would miss the singular opportunity if he saw his dola.



This was the context of the fan that shifted to the occurrence, moments before discovering the real reason why I would not see the show. Upon arriving at the scene of the incident and discovering who was on the plane, a whirlwind of emotions. A discharge of unimaginable feelings.



At this moment, the arduous psychological training is put to the test, and the f, with extreme professionalism, attends to the occurrence as it attends to all others, with excellence, with vigor, with technique, with safety and, above all, with the highest level of quality required. in the Corporation’s operating protocols.



This is our legacy. Regardless of the location, the problems, the logistical conditions, the time of day or night and whoever it is! We will always be ready to serve our people from Minas Gerais. To save!”

