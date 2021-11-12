Research: despite the vaccine, 86% are afraid of a new wave of covid in Brazil – 11/11/2021

With the increase in the number of people vaccinated against covid-19 in Brazil, activities also began to take place gradually. As a result, the population has felt more and more secure in making this return. This is shown by a survey by Pfizer Brasil and SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

According to the survey, 75% of respondents said they feel very safe or secure with the increase in the immunization rate, against 20% of unsafe or very insecure. Despite this, the concern about a new wave of coronavirus is real, as 86% say they are very or a little afraid that this will happen.

Overall, the sensations aroused by the expansion of vaccination in the country have a positive impact: hope in first place with 29%; followed by optimism with 24%; and relief with 16%. These three feelings alone add up to 69% of the total of 11 options listed in the questionnaire — it was possible to choose more than one option.

The survey was carried out by Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Consulting) at the request of Pfizer Brasil and SBIm. The online questionnaire was answered by 2000 Internet users aged 16 or over from the North, Northeast, Southeast, South and Midwest regions, between October 19 and 29, 2021.

new habits

In all, 64% of Internet users agree that, due to the pandemic, the population is more aware of health and hygiene habits to prevent diseases.

Among habits acquired during this period, those most likely to be maintained after the end of the pandemic are the use of alcohol gel (58%); wash your hands constantly or when you get somewhere (55%); the use of masks, even if occasionally (40%) and social distancing, to avoid crowding and unnecessary physical contact (31%).

“Over time, many habits will be relaxed and even abandoned, such as distancing and washing hands so frequently. Perhaps the greatest lesson that remains will be for individuals with flu symptoms to be more concerned with others, using masks indoors or public transport. Raising awareness of the risks for the most vulnerable groups should bring changes in behavior as well,” says Renato Kfouri, infectious disease specialist and director of SBIm.

Information sources

The survey also shows that 72% of respondents believe that fake news disrupts the pace of vaccination. Regarding content related to the subject where there is no certainty that they are true, 49% say they do not share the information even though they know it is true or because they are not used to confirming whether it is in fact real.

Already 46% say they share, but only after confirming the veracity in newspapers, websites or with doctors and health professionals, while only 2% say they share even without knowing if it’s true.

Asked about the main sources from which they usually look for information on vaccination, 60% answered official bodies (such as the Ministry of Health, health secretariats, Anvisa and the World Health Organization, medical or scientific societies); 53% with health professionals (doctors and nurses) and 36% in the media (radio, TV, magazine, newspaper and internet).