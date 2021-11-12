Rger Guedes replaced by opo for the first time since joining Corinthians

Striker Róger Guedes was replaced by coach Sylvinho’s technical/tactical option for the first time since joining Corinthians. In good physical condition, the athlete had left the field only once, but only to rest. Against Atlético-MG, however, the idea was different.

The team was trailing 2-0 in the 24th minute of the second half and the player left the field for Jô’s entry, looking for a center forward to improve Corinthians’ offensive plays – which did not happen.

Since being hired by the club, the player has participated in all matches in which he was able to play. The first match was at the end of the first round of the competition, when he scored the Corinthians goal in a 1-1 draw with Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, in a beautiful free kick.

Róger continued as the starting lineup even without pre-season and an eight-month inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzed Chinese football and later prevented Brazilians from entering the country without certain conditions.

He played 90 minutes in his first five matches before being substituted against Bahia, at the beginning of October, in the game that marked the return of the fans to the stands in Itaquera.

On that occasion, however, Sylvinho just wanted to run the squad as the score was 3-1 in favor of Timão, who had one more player and victory was practically assured. Roger got a break.

After that, shirt 123 played every minute in six consecutive matches, scoring a decisive goal against Chapecoense and directly participating in the construction of the winning goal against Fortaleza, noted by Cantillo.

