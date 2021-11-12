Rio de Janeiro maintains mandatory use of masks indoors

The City of Rio de Janeiro published in the Official Gazette this Friday (12) that the capital will maintain the mandatory use of masks indoors and public transport.

The city has 72.9% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule. Initially, the Municipal Health Department had stipulated the relaxation of facial protection in closed places when the city reached 75%, which should happen in the next few days.

At this stage, the mask would be mandatory only for hospitals and public transport. However, as Mayor Eduardo Paes had said in the middle of the week, the equipment will also continue to be required indoors for the time being.

In late October, city residents were released from face protection in open, uncrowded areas as part of a gradual easing process. At that time, the capital needed to reach 65% of the entire population of the capital properly vaccinated.

In addition to immunization, the criteria established by the scientific committee and the Municipal Health Department take into account factors such as the virus transmission rate, the number of severe cases of the disease and comparison with other countries.

Since the release of the reopening schedule in Rio, the city’s plans have gone through several setbacks and reassessments.

In the current stage of flexibility in the state capital, the release of masks against Covid-19 in open places remains; nightclubs, concert halls and dance floors operate at 50% capacity; and sports competitions in stadiums and gyms are free with 100% of the public, as long as the attendee presents the passport of the vaccine or PCR test carried out, at least, 48 hours in advance.