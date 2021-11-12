Rio maintains mandatory use of masks indoors

RIO — In a decree published in the Official Gazette of Rio this Friday, Mayor Eduardo Paes maintained the mandatory use of masks in the city indoors and on public transport. Until then, it was expected that protection would be relaxed in closed places when the city reached the mark of 75% of the entire population immunized with two doses against Covid-19.

The new decree also suspends two previous ones. October 1st, when a trigger was triggered when 75% of the population was immunized and left the mandatory use of a mask maintained only for public transport and sensitive hospital areas. In other words, flexibilization will no longer be automatic, as expected.

The decree also suspends a joint resolution of the city with the State Health Department in January that established restriction measures based on the risk classification of the regions. It provided for the use of masks in open places in any environment of collective use when a distance greater than four meters was guaranteed.

According to the Rio city hall panel, the city is close to reaching 73% of the vaccination coverage in the entire population. The expectation is that in the coming days the capital will reach the 75% mark. However, this week, Mayor Eduardo Paes had already advanced to study maintaining the mandatory use of masks in closed places despite authorization from the Scientific Committee to release them when Rio reaches 75% coverage.

In addition, just as it was to release the use of protection in open environments, the city would depend on the approval of the state government. Currently, the use of masks in open environments can only be made more flexible in municipalities that reach 65% coverage of the total vaccinated population. There are still no defined rules on flexibility in closed places. The State Health Department, however, should only meet to debate the issue on November 19th.

open places

Since the last 28th of October in the city of Rio, it is no longer mandatory to wear masks outdoors. The measure is optional for cities that have a green (very low risk), yellow (low) or orange (moderate) flag. In addition, the municipality’s vaccination coverage should have already reached 65% of the total population or 75% of the campaign’s target population (people aged 12 and over) with two doses or a single dose — that is, a complete vaccination schedule.

The technical note from the Sapude State Secretariat, which puts a “ceiling” for flexibility, emphasizes that, “in case of worsening of the epidemiological and/or assistance scenario of Covid-19 in the municipality, evidenced by a red or purple Risk Map , the use of the mask becomes mandatory even outdoors”.

The resolution also reinforces that the use of masks in closed environments remains mandatory, “including closed public spaces, public transport equipment, commercial, industrial and service establishments, as well as closed areas of common use in residential and commercial condominiums”.