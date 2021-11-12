Rio maintains the use of masks indoors and transport | Rio de Janeiro

A decree sanctioned by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) and published in this Friday’s (12) edition of the Official Gazette of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro determines the continued mandatory use of masks indoors and on public transport.

The measure comes after an internet broadcast during the week, when Paes said he believed that the city should reach the third phase of immunization this weekend.

“I believe that by the end of this week, until Saturday (13), we should reach the goal of the third phase of the scientific committee, in which 75% of the total population is vaccinated. We are at 70% immunization with two doses,” said Paes.

According to the Covid Panel of the City of Rio, early this Friday morning, the city had 72.9% of the total population with the second or single dose of the vaccine against the disease, totaling nearly five million people.

Upon reaching this goal, the use of a mask could no longer be mandatory indoors. However, the mayor had already stated that he was considering not taking the measure and keeping the mandatory use in closed places for a longer time.

“There are a series of triggers foreseen by the Scientific Committee. Among them, the end of the obligation to use masks in closed places. I still don’t know if I will follow the scientific committee. Although the committee is in charge, we will probably remain with the obligation to use a mask indoors.”