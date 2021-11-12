Rockstar Games Launcher goes down and sales of GTA Trilogy on PC are suspended

GTA: The Trilogy it was just released, but it wasn’t received as warmly by fans — which, at least, has garnered a lot of internet memes. Now, it seems that the rockstar is experiencing some technical complications. The information is from Kotaku.

Since the night of last Thursday (11), the Rockstar Games Launcher, the company’s digital store, is down for unknown reasons.

Shortly thereafter, the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy was taken from the official Rockstar website, which only lists the PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions at the time of this article’s publication.

This means that it is not possible to buy the PC compilation right now, and even those who already have a copy are not able to play it. Furthermore, with the offline launcher, players are also denied access to other titles that are exclusive to the Rockstar platform, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online.

In a small statement on the twitter, the company announced that the servers are under maintenance and that they will be back up and running soon. But did not explain the reason for GTA: The Trilogy have been removed from the site.

“Rockstar Games Launcher’s services and its games are temporarily offline for maintenance. They will return as soon as the maintenance is completed”, he emphasizes.

GTA: The Trilogy is now available. The trilogy costs R$300 on consoles and R$320 on PC.