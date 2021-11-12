Rodolfo Rodrigues: Palmeiras yields much more with Veiga and Scarpa together – 11/12/2021

In charge of Palmeiras for just over a year, coach Abel Ferreira found a good headache for his team’s midfield when he decided to put two left-handed midfielders together at the beginning of the 2021 Brasileirão. putting Gustavo Scarpa alongside Raphael Veiga, the team rose in production and came to win 7 games in a row in the championship.
Shortly thereafter, after passing through São Paulo in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, Scarpa went to the bench. Without repeating the same good football, the leader in assists of the Brasileirão team returned to the bench and, coincidentally, the team also went through a bad moment in the competition.
In the last three games, however, Scarpa and Veiga returned to play together, being quite productive in the victories over Grêmio (3 x 1), Santos (2 x 0) and Atlético-GO (4 x 0). Veiga scored 4 goals and 1 assist. Scarpa scored 1 goal and 3 assists.
With the duo starting at Palmeiras in this 2021 season, the team won 75.9% of the points —13 wins, 3 draws and only 2 losses and 32 goals scored (1.78 per game). Without Scarpa and Veiga together in the starting lineup, the performance was 57.2% —23 wins, 10 draws, 13 defeats and 73 goals scored (1.59 per game).
From the statistics it seems clear that Palmeiras yields much more with their two most productive players this season working together. So far, Raphael Veiga is the team’s top scorer in the season with 17 goals, 10 of them at Brasileirão, where he is also the team’s top scorer. Author of 4 assists in the year, Veiga has been the main name of the team in this final stretch of the season. Gustavo Scarpa, who played less as a starter, has more participations in goals (as shown in the SofaScore chart), thanks largely to his assists. There were 20 in the season, being 13 in Brasileirão alone.
With the two on the field, Palmeiras shows a more offensive team. For the final of the Libertadores against Flamengo, coach Abel Ferreira may think about starting the game with the two as starters. Or leave Scarpa as a weapon for the second half, opting for a more defensive formation, as he successfully did against Atlético-MG in the semifinals. I’m more the first option, which made the team pay more so far.
Palmeiras games with Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa as starters, together, in the 2021 season:
Palmeiras 3 x 1 Chapecoense – Brasileirão
Palm Trees 0 x 1 CRB – Copa do Brasil
Palmeiras 1 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão
Youth 0 x 3 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 2 x 1 América-MG – Brasileirão
Bragantino 3 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
International 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Sport 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 2 x 0 Grêmio – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos – Brasileirão
Universidad Católica-CHI 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Libertadores
Palmeiras 1 x 0 Universidad Católica-CHI – Libertadores
Palmeiras 1 x 0 Fluminense – Brasileirão
São Paulo 0 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palms 2 x 3 Fortaleza – Brasileirão
Grêmio 1 x 3 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Santos 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 4 x 0 Atlético-GO – Brasileirão
Palmeiras games without Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa as starters, together, in the 2021 season:
Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulistão
Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Caetano – Paulistão
Palmeiras 2 x 0 Rail – Paulistão
São Bento 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulistão
Defensa y Justicia-ARG 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Recopa
Flamengo 2 x 2 Palm Trees – Super Cup
Palm Trees 1 x 2 Defensa y Justicia-ARG – Recopa
Palm Trees 0 x 1 São Paulo – Paulistão
Botafogo 0 x 0 Palmeiras – Paulistão
University-PER 2 x 3 Palmeiras – Libertadores
Guarani 1 x 2 Palm Trees – Paulistão
Palm Trees 1 x 2 Mirassol – Paulistão
Palm trees 5 x 0 Independiente del Valle-EQU – Libertadores
Palmeiras 0 x 1 Inter de Limeira – Paulistão
Santo André 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulistão
Defensa y Justicia-ARG 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Libertadores
Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos – Paulistão
Ponte Preta 0 x 3 Palmeiras – Paulistão
Independiente del Valle-EQU 0 x 1 Palm Trees – Libertadores
Bragantino 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulistão
Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulistão
Palm Trees 3 x 4 Defensa y Justicia-ARG – Libertadores
Palmeiras 0 x 0 São Paulo – Paulistão
São Paulo 2 x 0 Palmeiras – Paulistão
Palmeiras 6 x 0 Universitario-PER – Libertadores
Flamengo 1 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
CRB 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Copa do Brasil
Palms 3 x 2 Bahia – Brasileirão
Atlético-GO 0 x 3 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
São Paulo 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Libertadores
Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Paulo – Libertadores
Palm Trees 0 x 2 Cuiabá – Brasileirão
Palms 2 x 1 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 1 x 3 Flamengo – Brasileirão
Chapecoense 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 0 x 0 Atlético-MG – Libertadores
Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Atlético-MG 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Libertadores
Palmeiras 1 x 1 Youth – Brasileirão
América-MG 2 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 2 x 4 Bragantino – Brasileirão
Bahia 0 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 1 x 0 Internacional – Brasileirão
Ceará 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão
Palmeiras 2 x 1 Sport – Brasileirão
