Rodolfo Rodrigues: Palmeiras yields much more with Veiga and Scarpa together – 11/12/2021

In charge of Palmeiras for just over a year, coach Abel Ferreira found a good headache for his team’s midfield when he decided to put two left-handed midfielders together at the beginning of the 2021 Brasileirão. putting Gustavo Scarpa alongside Raphael Veiga, the team rose in production and came to win 7 games in a row in the championship.

Shortly thereafter, after passing through São Paulo in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, Scarpa went to the bench. Without repeating the same good football, the leader in assists of the Brasileirão team returned to the bench and, coincidentally, the team also went through a bad moment in the competition.

In the last three games, however, Scarpa and Veiga returned to play together, being quite productive in the victories over Grêmio (3 x 1), Santos (2 x 0) and Atlético-GO (4 x 0). Veiga scored 4 goals and 1 assist. Scarpa scored 1 goal and 3 assists.

With the duo starting at Palmeiras in this 2021 season, the team won 75.9% of the points —13 wins, 3 draws and only 2 losses and 32 goals scored (1.78 per game). Without Scarpa and Veiga together in the starting lineup, the performance was 57.2% —23 wins, 10 draws, 13 defeats and 73 goals scored (1.59 per game).

Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa for Palmeiras in the 2021 season Image: SofaScore

From the statistics it seems clear that Palmeiras yields much more with their two most productive players this season working together. So far, Raphael Veiga is the team’s top scorer in the season with 17 goals, 10 of them at Brasileirão, where he is also the team’s top scorer. Author of 4 assists in the year, Veiga has been the main name of the team in this final stretch of the season. Gustavo Scarpa, who played less as a starter, has more participations in goals (as shown in the SofaScore chart), thanks largely to his assists. There were 20 in the season, being 13 in Brasileirão alone.

With the two on the field, Palmeiras shows a more offensive team. For the final of the Libertadores against Flamengo, coach Abel Ferreira may think about starting the game with the two as starters. Or leave Scarpa as a weapon for the second half, opting for a more defensive formation, as he successfully did against Atlético-MG in the semifinals. I’m more the first option, which made the team pay more so far.

Palmeiras games with Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa as starters, together, in the 2021 season:

Palmeiras 3 x 1 Chapecoense – Brasileirão

Palm Trees 0 x 1 CRB – ​​Copa do Brasil

Palmeiras 1 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão

Youth 0 x 3 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 2 x 1 América-MG – Brasileirão

Bragantino 3 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

International 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Sport 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 2 x 0 Grêmio – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos – Brasileirão

Universidad Católica-CHI 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Libertadores

Palmeiras 1 x 0 Universidad Católica-CHI – Libertadores

Palmeiras 1 x 0 Fluminense – Brasileirão

São Paulo 0 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palms 2 x 3 Fortaleza – Brasileirão

Grêmio 1 x 3 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Santos 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 4 x 0 Atlético-GO – Brasileirão

Palmeiras games without Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa as starters, together, in the 2021 season:

Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Caetano – Paulistão

Palmeiras 2 x 0 Rail – Paulistão

São Bento 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Defensa y Justicia-ARG 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Recopa

Flamengo 2 x 2 Palm Trees – Super Cup

Palm Trees 1 x 2 Defensa y Justicia-ARG – Recopa

Palm Trees 0 x 1 São Paulo – Paulistão

Botafogo 0 x 0 Palmeiras – Paulistão

University-PER 2 x 3 Palmeiras – Libertadores

Guarani 1 x 2 Palm Trees – Paulistão

Palm Trees 1 x 2 Mirassol – Paulistão

Palm trees 5 x 0 Independiente del Valle-EQU – Libertadores

Palmeiras 0 x 1 Inter de Limeira – Paulistão

Santo André 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Defensa y Justicia-ARG 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Libertadores

Palmeiras 3 x 2 Santos – Paulistão

Ponte Preta 0 x 3 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Independiente del Valle-EQU 0 x 1 Palm Trees – Libertadores

Bragantino 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Palm Trees 3 x 4 Defensa y Justicia-ARG – Libertadores

Palmeiras 0 x 0 São Paulo – Paulistão

São Paulo 2 x 0 Palmeiras – Paulistão

Palmeiras 6 x 0 Universitario-PER – Libertadores

Flamengo 1 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

CRB 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Copa do Brasil

Palms 3 x 2 Bahia – Brasileirão

Atlético-GO 0 x 3 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

São Paulo 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Libertadores

Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 3 x 0 São Paulo – Libertadores

Palm Trees 0 x 2 Cuiabá – Brasileirão

Palms 2 x 1 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 1 x 3 Flamengo – Brasileirão

Chapecoense 0 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 0 x 0 Atlético-MG – Libertadores

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Atlético-MG 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Libertadores

Palmeiras 1 x 1 Youth – Brasileirão

América-MG 2 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 2 x 4 Bragantino – Brasileirão

Bahia 0 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 1 x 0 Internacional – Brasileirão

Ceará 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão

Palmeiras 2 x 1 Sport – Brasileirão

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)