Russian scientists detect potentially dangerous asteroid heading for Earth

The asteroid, dubbed 2021 UL17, was recorded some 18 million kilometers from our planet, but its trajectory is still being specified. “We are currently trying to detect the precise trajectory of the potentially dangerous object [para a Terra]”, informs the statement.
The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics has discovered that a potentially dangerous asteroid could be heading towards Earth.