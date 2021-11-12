https://br.sputniknews.com/20211111/cientistas-russos-detectam-asteroide-potencialmente-perigoso-se-dirigindo-para-a-terra-19250548.html

Russian scientists detect potentially dangerous asteroid heading for Earth

The Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences discovered that a potentially dangerous asteroid could be heading…

2021-11-11T18:35-0300

The asteroid, dubbed 2021 UL17, was recorded some 18 million kilometers from our planet, but its trajectory is still being specified. “We are currently trying to detect the precise trajectory of the potentially dangerous object [para a Terra]”, informs the statement.

Rome Please my God, if this is the one, it lands right in the middle of the Colorado, Nebraska, and Cansas borders. 0

Russia – The Best Worst in the World They don’t even know the trajectory of the object yet and it’s already sensationalized with the news with the so-called “discovery of RUSSIAN SCIENTISTS” C 0

