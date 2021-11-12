Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with Snapdragon 898 chip has new leaked benchmark

O Samsung Galaxy S22 is thererevised to reach the global market in early 2022 and leaks about the model keep appearing in the specialized media. This time, the aspect addressed is the performance of the device. According to the site SamMobile, specializing in the South Korean manufacturer, a leaked Geekbench benchmark, on Thursday (11), showed the performance of the Plus version that is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor.

The model test SM-S906U, which must be sold in the United States, resulted in 1,163 points in the single-core tests and 2,728 points in the multi-core tests. In previous tests, the Exynos 2200 proved superior to the Snapdragon 898. For comparison, the Galaxy S22 Plus for the international market (SM-S906B), which will be equipped with the chipset Exynos 2200, scored 1,073 and 3,389 points on single and multi-core tests, respectively.