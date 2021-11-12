Sanepar (SAPR4) has 62.4% higher profit in the 3rd quarter, with lower expenses and higher revenue

SAO PAULO – Paraná Sanitation Company, Sanepar (SAPR4) reported net income of R$ 267.3 million, an increase of 62.4% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

A simple math justifies the company’s profit growth: increased revenue and decreased expenses.

Net operating revenue ended the quarter with R$1.321 billion, 13.3% more than the R$1.166 billion of a year ago.

Revenue from Water rose the most, with an increase of 14.3%, to R$ 866.9 million; followed by Sewage, with 13.2% more, to R$508.5 million.

The advance, in comparison with 3TRI20, is due to factors such as the 5.11% tariff readjustments, as of February 5th of this year, and 5.77% as of May 17th; and the growth in billed volumes of water and sewage, with the increase in the number of connections.

There was an increase of 2.5% in the number of water connections in the annual comparison, and of 3.6% in sewage connections.

Even with the increase in calls, operating costs and expenses in the quarter decreased by 4.2% compared to 3TRI20.

The company’s Ebitda was R$592.1 million, an increase of 51% in relation to the R$392.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The Ebitda margin grew 11.2 percentage points, to 44.8%.

Once again, Sanepar justifies the positive result with the increase in revenue and the decrease in expenses.

Operating cash generation in the quarter analyzed was R$562.3 million, an increase of 34.5% compared to 3TRI20. The conversion of Ebitda into operating cash was 95.0%.

The company’s investments totaled BRL 366 million in the quarter, against BRL 258.8 million a year ago. An increase of 41.4%.

